When Travis Kelce Was US President for a Hot Second During Hilarious White House Visit With Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs' visit to the White House last year in June, to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles was supposed to be a joyous, ceremonial affair. However, star tight end Travis Kelce had other ideas, turning the event into a hilarious spectacle that left President Biden befuddled and quick-thinking quarterback Patrick Mahomes playing damage control.

How Travis Kelce Pulled a Prank During White House Visit

As the Chiefs gathered on the South Lawn for the traditional photo op, Kelce spotted an opportunity too good to pass up. With Biden momentarily stepping away from the presidential podium, the mischievous tight end made a beeline for the iconic lectern, ready to pull off a prank for the ages.

"I've been waiting for this moment," Kelce chuckled into the microphone, prompting a chorus of laughter from his teammates.

Mahomes to the Rescue

Just as Kelce was about to let loose with his planned quip, Mahomes swooped in, waving his hands in apology and gently guiding his teammate away from the podium.

"Sorry! Sorry!" Mahomes exclaimed, recognizing the potential for an international incident.

In a post-event interview, Kelce revealed the words he had intended to utter: "My fellow Americans..."

"It's iconic, right? That's how the President usually addresses the nation," Kelce explained on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason, after the incident.

He added, "I shouldn't have started with, 'I've always wanted to do this.' That probably set off some alarms."

A Narrow Escape

Jason Kelce admitted that his brother's planned line could have been an instant classic if delivered smoothly. He said, "If you started off with 'My fellow Americans,' that would've been such a showstopper."

Fortunately, Mahomes' quick thinking averted what could have been an awkward situation for the Chiefs and the White House staff.

"Shout out to Pat, man, for keeping me from embarrassing myself at that podium in front of the world," Kelce graciously acknowledged.

For the unversed, this wasn't Kelce's first brush with viral microphone fame. Fans will recall his epic, profanity-laced victory speech after the Chiefs' Super Bowl LIV triumph, which instantly became an internet sensation.

What Biden Said About the Kansas City Chiefs During Their White House Visit

Before the podium pandemonium, the White House visit had proceeded according to tradition. Biden welcomed the Chiefs, praising their "real joy of the game and love for each other and the great city you represent."

He also commended the team's charitable efforts off the field, saying, "as these guys know about football, they know about life and how to use their platform to make a difference."

In a lighthearted moment, Biden couldn't resist taking a friendly jab at his wife, Jill, a devoted Philadelphia Eagles fan. "I have to be careful what I say today," he quipped, referring to the controversial holding penalty that set up the Chiefs' game-winning field goal. He added, "She's still not over it."

Meanwhile, as the Chiefs' White House visit was designed to honor their remarkable achievement, it's now destined to be remembered for Kelce's hilarious antics and Mahomes' quick reflexes.

In the end, it was a celebration befitting the team's entertaining, never-say-die spirit that propelled them to championship glory.

