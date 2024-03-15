When Travis Kelce’s Ex Warned Taylor Swift ‘Narcicist’ NFL Star Who Cheated on Her Was Using Pop Star for Fame

The buzz surrounding Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift has captivated fans and skeptics alike. Amid their much-publicized relationship, Travis Kelce's ex, Maya Benberry, steps into the limelight with a cautionary message for the pop sensation.

Maya Benberry, known for her past romance with Kelce that blossomed on his 2016 reality show Catching Kelce, has openly questioned the authenticity of Kelce's intentions with Swift. With a candid warning, Benberry's words, "Once a cheater, always a cheater," resonate with a chilling foreboding.

Travis Kelce's dating history, particularly the alleged overlap between his relationship with Benberry and journalist Kayla Nicole, whom he dated for five years, lends credence to Benberry's warnings.

“I question the genuineness of the relationship because he’s been talking to the media a lot. I feel like Travis is a narcissist,” Benberry stated, emphasizing her skepticism towards Kelce's intentions with Swift.

"Taylor seems like such a fun girl with a beautiful spirit, so I wish her the best of luck, but I wouldn’t be a girls’ girl if I didn’t advise her to be smart! I’m sure by now she has mastered the ability to see who is really there for her—and who is just using her," she told the Daily Mail in September 2023.

Benberry's insight into Kelce's character is rooted in her personal history with him, which she found to be marked by awkwardness and, ultimately, betrayal.

Benberry's apprehensions are further supported by the views of Catching Kelce runner-up Veronica Harwood, who speculated that Kelce might have been involved with Nicole even before the show ended, casting doubts on his commitment to Benberry.

Harwood said, "To be honest, I think he probably was already dating [Kayla] before the show, and maybe he wasn’t 100 percent with Maya."

Since Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift publicly revealed their relationship in September 2023, their romance has been under the microscope, drawing attention from fans and media alike. Despite Maya Benberry's cautionary comments and the ensuing public skepticism, Kelce and Swift have displayed a united front.

Their relationship kicked off with a grand gesture when Kelce revealed on his podcast, New Heights, his intention to give Swift a friendship bracelet during her Eras tour stop in Kansas City. Since then, the couple has been spotted together at numerous events, including Swift's appearances at Kelce's games and Kelce attending Swift's concerts across the globe, signaling a strong mutual support system.

The couple's latest public outing was at Gucci's official Oscars after-party, where an onlooker described them as "seemed very happy together." Despite the glitz and glamour surrounding their appearances, a recent poll conducted by DailyMail.com/TIPP has exposed a divide in public opinion, with many expressing doubts about the relationship's longevity.

In defense of their relationship, friends and family of both Kelce and Swift have come forward with statements of support. Kelce's actions, especially his extensive travel with Swift during the international leg of her Eras tour, demonstrate his commitment to being a supportive partner.

Swift, on her part, has been equally supportive, attending Kelce's games and celebrating his achievements, including his Super Bowl 2024 win. Furthermore, reports suggest that both Swift and Kelce are in the "honeymoon" phase of their relationship, with insiders close to the couple hinting at a serious and committed partnership.

Although rumors of marriage have been floated, both parties seem to be on the same page about taking their time and not rushing into any decisions. This cautious approach, coupled with their continued public appearances and expressions of support for one another, suggests a couple navigating the complexities of a high-profile relationship with care and mutual respect.

