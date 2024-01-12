When UFC fighter Polyana Viana beat up a robber so bad he begged for the police to come and arrest him

Polyana Viana is set to make her Octagon return at UFC’s first major pay-per-view of the year 2024, UFC 297, UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland is set to defend his championship for the first time against UFC middleweight star Dricuss Du Plessis.

Viana competes in the women’s strawweight division, she is set to face Gillian Robertson at UFC 297.

A recent post related to Polyana Viana is getting viral on the internet, a throwback story from 2019, where she had a scary thief encounter, the man tried to threaten Viana with a fake weapon, UFC fighter turned the tables and showed the thief why people call UFC fighter baddest human beings alive on the planet.

Viana assaulted the thief brutally totally changing his face and how he looked, before meeting her. MMA Fighter kicked him in the face and put him into a rear-naked choke until police arrived at the spot.

Polyana Viana explained how she managed to save herself from the thief

In an interview with MMA Junkie Polyana Viana revealed the whole incident, “ "When he saw I saw him, he sat next to me. He asked me the time, I said it, and I saw he wasn’t going to leave. So I already moved to put my cell phone in my waist. And then he said, 'Give me the phone. Don’t try to react, because I’m armed.' Then he put his hand over a gun, but I realized it was too soft." The 'gun' turned out to be a cardboard cut-out.”

She further said, “He was really close to me. So I thought, ‘If it’s a gun, he won’t have time to draw it.’ So I stood up I threw two punches and a kick. He fell, and then I caught him in a rear-naked choke”



Viana further said she asked him to stay there till the police arrived, man was not reacting much possibly due to the impact of punches.

She further said he asked her to let him go after the brutal beating he took, which she denied, to which he said, “Call the police, then' because he was scared I was going to beat him up more.”



Fans gave her the tag of baddest woman on the planet, for not getting scared of the armed robber and handing him over to the police officers.

