Ranked: LeBron James' Best Teams, Including Lakers

Becoming one of the NBA's greatest scorers requires consistently delivering outstanding performances throughout your career.

The Los Angeles Lakers' star forward is just a few inches away from reaching the pinnacle of the all-time NBA scoring list, with an impressive total of 40,000 points.

Currently, James has amassed 39,747 points, making him the sole player in NBA history to achieve a career score of 39,000 points.

This article presents a ranking of LeBron James' best teams throughout his illustrious career.

8. Miami Heat (2010-2011)

In the 2010-2011 NBA season, LeBron James powered through with the Miami Heat, boasting an impressive track record leading to the NBA Finals.

Despite the Heat's defeat at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, James's remarkable abilities and leadership on the court were undeniable.

His contribution played a pivotal role in the Miami Heat's journey to the NBA Finals that season.

Throughout the season, James gave a balanced performance with 26.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game on average in regular gameplay.

He outdid himself during the playoffs with a single-game high of 51 points.

James set a staggering record of obtaining 19 rebounds in a regular-season game, proof of his exceptional skills.

Surpassing his previous records, James twice achieved a career-high of 19 assists in a single regular-season game.

7. Los Angeles Lakers (2020-2021)

During the 2020-2021 season, LeBron James significantly impacted the Los Angeles Lakers.

His powerful performances, averaging 25.0 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, led the team to NBA championship glory.

Despite challenges like injuries to key players, James maintained his extraordinary skill and leadership, marking his 17th season in a row averaging 25.0 points per game - a standing record in the NBA.

He also climbed higher on the all-time scoring and assist lists, affirming his status as one of the sport's greatest players.

The season showcased LeBron's ongoing influential presence in basketball and his team's success.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-2015)

LeBron James was a key player for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2014-2015 NBA season.

The Cavaliers didn't win the championship that year, but LeBron's performance was nothing short of spectacular throughout the season and playoffs.

In the NBA Finals opposite the Golden State Warriors, he averaged 35.8 points, 13.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game.

Despite the team's defeat, he was a strong contender for the Finals MVP Award.

Amid criticism and off-court controversies like the midseason dismissal of Cleveland's coach David Blatt, LeBron stood tall, helping the Cleveland Cavaliers finish the year with 57 victories, topping the Eastern Conference.

For the season, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game.

5. Miami Heat (2011-2012)

In the 2011-2012 season, LeBron James, during his tenure with the Miami Heat, not only delivered phenomenal performances but also reached significant milestones.

Averaging 27.1 points per game, James clinched his third MVP award and paved the way for the Heat to the NBA finals.

Despite falling short of the championship title, James's talent stole the show.

The award for finals MVP is evidence of his exceptional performance that season. James's illustrious career brims with accolades, including four MVP awards and an array of honors earned both domestically and internationally.

In the same labor-dispute-shortened season, the Miami Heat held an impressive 46-20 record and a +6.4 net rating.

The All-Star game saw the nominated 'Big Three', including James, Wade, and Bosh. LeBron scooped up honors for the first-team All-NBA and All-Defensive while Wade bagged the third-team All-NBA.

The playoffs presented a fair share of dramatic moments, especially on the Eastern Conference side.

The Miami Heat made quick work of the New York Knicks in just five games and wrapped up the series with the Indiana Pacers in six.

However, the Boston Celtics proved to be a stern test, pushing the Heat to overcome a 3-2 deficit and advance after seven games.

However, LeBron's chase for the coveted ring met a victorious end when the Miami Heat defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA Finals with a comprehensive five-game win.

4. Cleveland Cavaliers (2009-2010)

LeBron James caused quite a stir during the 2009-2010 season when he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers. He achieved some incredible feats and put on some unforgettable performances.

He played a crucial role in leading the team to the playoffs and showcased his exceptional skills along the way.

Throughout the 2010 playoffs, he consistently scored an impressive average of 29.7 points, snatched 11.3 rebounds, and dished out 8.9 assists per game. This just goes to show his incredible talent and versatility on the court.

His impressive career accolades encompass being a four-time NBA champion, four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), and the highest overall scorer in the history of the NBA.

LeBron James stands unparalleled in exhibiting his phenomenal talent and influence in the basketball diaspora, earning him a place amongst the greatest basketball players in history.

Honorable Mention

Cleveland Cavaliers ( 2017-2018)

During the 2017-2018 season, James struck again with a remarkable season run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He outdid himself, scoring an average of 34.0 points, pulling down 8.5 rebounds, and making 10.0 assists in the 2018 NBA Finals, where he led the Cavaliers.

His red-letter performance was seen in the inaugural game of the NBA Finals where he scored an epic 51 points.

Although the Cavaliers lost to the Golden State Warriors in the finals, James' extraordinary performance was commended universally, and he was lauded for singlehandedly carrying the team to the Finals.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2006-2007)

In the 2006-2007 NBA season, LeBron James showcased his exceptional skill while representing the Cleveland Cavaliers. Scoring an average of 27.3 points, seizing 6.7 rebounds, and delivering 6 assists per game.

He made history on March 14, 2007, by becoming the youngest player ever in the NBA to collect 8,000 career points and entering as the 2nd fastest player to tally 8,000 points, 2,000 rebounds, and 2,000 assists in his career.

His peak performance was exhibited during the playoffs when he scored a personal best of 48 points against the Detroit Pistons.

Despite a setback in the NBA Finals, where the Cavaliers fell to the San Antonio Spurs, James maintained an impressive average of 22.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 6.8 assists in the series.

Los Angeles Lakers (2022-2023)

During the 2022-2023 season when James was part of the Los Angeles Lakers, he continued to be an instrumental player.

He averaged 24.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.7 assists per game. His game log for the 2023-24 session demonstrated his consistently superior performance, for example, in a remarkable game against the Golden State Warriors earning 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists.

The Lakers held a record of 30-25 with LeBron on the court and without him, the record faltered to 13-14, emphasizing his importance to the team.

Despite their overall tumultuous 43-39 season in 2022-23, LeBron's significant impact on the Lakers’ performance is undeniably showcased through these statistics.

3. Los Angeles Lakers (2019-2020)

During the 2019-2020 NBA season, LeBron James actively contributed to the Los Angeles Lakers' success, guiding them to their 17th NBA championship by defeating the Miami Heat in six games.

Throughout the regular season, he maintained impressive averages of 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game.

In the playoffs, he showcased dominance, exemplified by a remarkable 29-point first-half performance against the Houston Rockets.

James played a pivotal role in the Lakers' championship journey and achieved individual success throughout the season.

2. Cleveland Cavaliers (2008-2009)

In the 2008-2009 season, LeBron James delivered an outstanding performance with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He achieved the title of NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP), marking the first time a player from the Cavaliers secured this award.

His game stats were impressive, garnering an average of 28.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.69 steals, and 1.15 blocks per match.

He scored with a field goal percentage of .489 and a free throw rate of .78.

Furthermore, James guided the Cavaliers to reach an unparalleled NBA and franchise record of 66-16.

He stood as the only NBA player that season to attain average scores of at least 28.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists per game.

His exceptional performance played a vital role in the team's triumph, as he stood unrivaled as the Cavaliers' top scorer, rebounder, and assist maker.

1. Miami Heat (2012-2013)

In the 2012-2013 NBA season, LeBron James took to the court with the Miami Heat and led them to lay claim to a consecutive NBA championship title.

As the jewel in the crown of the team's performance, James received accolades as the NBA Finals MVP.

His statistics tell a compelling tale of skill and performance, as highlighted by a game against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals; notching up 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists.

This game marked the 15th occasion where his score included 25 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists during postseason games.

James also distinguished himself as the only NBA player to record 30 points or above and maintain a 60% shooting record across six games.

Emphasizing the team's collective strength, the Heat ended the season 66-16, representing the best success rate of the "Big Three" - James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh, as well as the franchise's best record.

Paul Pierce, a former NBA champion, asserted that the 2012-2013 Miami Heat team ranks as the finest LeBron James has worked alongside in his illustrious career.

