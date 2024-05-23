Which Is the Oldest Baseball Stadium Still in Use? Find Out
The oldest MLB ballpark is over 112 years old. Read to know which is the oldest MLB ballpark and how old are all MLB ballparks.
Professional baseball is believed to be around 150 years old and even with Major League Baseball incorporating the evolved techniques and strategy, some of its teams still have roots in traditional baseball so much so that some of the ballparks are a century old.
Two MLB ballparks are already a century old and have celebrated their 100-year-old anniversary. But do you know which one is the oldest MLB ballpark ever?
Which is the oldest MLB ballpark?
The Fenway Park, which is home to the Boston Red Sox is the oldest MLB ballpark and is 112 years old as it was established in 1912.
Wrigley Field is the second oldest ballpark, established in 1914, and has been the home of the Chicago Cubs ever since. Apart from Fenway and Field, all other MLB ballparks were established only after the year 1962.
Which is the latest MLB ballpark?
The latest MLB ballpark- Globe Life Field was built in 2020 and became a home to Texas Rangers, who played in Globe Life Park from 1994-2019. The newly built ballpark also became a neutral venue for the National League Championship Series and World Series in its first year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
When were MLB ballparks built?
Here’s how old each MLB team’s ballpark is:
- Arizona Diamondbacks: Chase Field, 1998
- Atlanta Braves: Truist Park, 2017
- Baltimore Orioles: Oriole Park at Camden Yards, 1992
- Boston Red Sox: Fenway Park, 1912
- Chicago Cubs: Wrigley Field, 1914
- Chicago White Sox: Guaranteed Rate Field, 1991
- Cincinnati Reds: Great American Ball Park, 2003
- Cleveland Guardians: Progressive Field, 1994
- Colorado Rockies: Coors Field, 1995
- Detroit Tigers: Comerica Park, 2000
- Houston Astros: Minute Maid Park, 2000
- Kansas City Royals: Kauffman Stadium, 1973
- Los Angeles Angels: Angel Stadium, 1966
- Los Angeles Dodgers: Dodger Stadium, 1962
- Miami Marlins: loanDepot Park, 2012
- Milwaukee Brewers: American Family Field, 2001
- Minnesota Twins: Target Field, 2010
- New York Mets: Citi Field, 2009
- New York Yankees: Yankee Stadium, 2009
- Oakland Athletics: Oakland Coliseum, 1966
- Philadelphia Phillies: Citizens Bank Park, 2004
- Pittsburgh Pirates: PNC Park, 2001
- San Diego Padres: Petco Park, 2004
- San Francisco Giants: Oracle Park, 2000
- Seattle Mariners: T-Mobile Park, 1999
- St. Louis Cardinals: Busch Stadium, 2006
- Tampa Bay Rays: Tropicana Field, 1990
- Texas Rangers: Globe Life Field, 2020
- Toronto Blue Jays: Rogers Centre, 1989
- Washington Nationals: Nationals Park, 2008