Which Is the Oldest Baseball Stadium Still in Use? Find Out

Professional baseball is believed to be around 150 years old and even with Major League Baseball incorporating the evolved techniques and strategy, some of its teams still have roots in traditional baseball so much so that some of the ballparks are a century old.

Two MLB ballparks are already a century old and have celebrated their 100-year-old anniversary. But do you know which one is the oldest MLB ballpark ever?

Which is the oldest MLB ballpark?

The Fenway Park, which is home to the Boston Red Sox is the oldest MLB ballpark and is 112 years old as it was established in 1912.

Wrigley Field is the second oldest ballpark, established in 1914, and has been the home of the Chicago Cubs ever since. Apart from Fenway and Field, all other MLB ballparks were established only after the year 1962.

Which is the latest MLB ballpark?

The latest MLB ballpark- Globe Life Field was built in 2020 and became a home to Texas Rangers, who played in Globe Life Park from 1994-2019. The newly built ballpark also became a neutral venue for the National League Championship Series and World Series in its first year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When were MLB ballparks built?

Here’s how old each MLB team’s ballpark is: