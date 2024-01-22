Jason Kelce Net Worth

Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most skilled and reliable centers in the NFL. His journey with the Philadelphia Eagles since being drafted in 2011 has not only carved an enviable career path but also amassed a substantial net worth.

What is Jason Kelce's Net Worth?

As of January 2024, Jason Kelce’s net worth is estimated to be around $37.5 million.

This substantial figure is a reflection of his successful NFL career, including his earnings from contracts, endorsements, and other ventures.

Kelce's financial achievements are not just limited to his football career; he has also ventured into media projects and made appearances on popular shows, enhancing his visibility and marketability.

Jason Kelce’s net worth is expected to reach approximately $42 million by the end of the year​.

Jason Kelce’s Contract

Jason Kelce's journey with the Philadelphia Eagles started with his selection in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

Throughout his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Kelce has signed various lucrative contracts.

Notably, in 2022, he became the highest-paid center in the NFL with a one-year contract worth $14 million.

His final contract with the Eagles was a one-year deal worth $14,250,000, including a substantial signing bonus​ of $10,335,000.

Jason Kelce's Salary

For the 2023-2024 season, he signed a 1-year deal with the Eagles, set to receive a base salary of $1,165,000.

This followed a previous 1-year contract where he had a $9,000,000 salary with the same amount guaranteed.

Kelce's salary over the years has seen a substantial increase, paralleling his rising profile and consistent performance in the league.

Jason Kelce’s Career Earnings

Jason Kelce since being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, his earnings have totaled approximately $81.7 million.

These earnings include base salaries, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, restructured bonuses, option bonuses, and incentives.

Kelce's annual earnings have varied, starting from $472,432 in his first season (2011-12) and reaching as high as $14.25 million in more recent seasons.

Year Salary 2011-12 472,432 2012-13 288,000 2013-14 555,000 2014-15 7,398,000 2015-16 3,245,313 2016-17 4,000,000 2017-18 5,000,000 2018-19 6,000,000 2019-20 8,500,000 2020-21 11,500,000 2021-22 9,000,000 2022-23 14,250,000 2023-24 11,500,000 Total $81,708,745

Over his 13 seasons with the Eagles, Jason Kelce's total earnings amount to approximately $81.7 million.

Jason Kelce’s House and Cars

Jason Kelce, known for his illustrious career with the Philadelphia Eagles, leads a luxurious lifestyle that is reflected in his choice of residences and vehicles.

Jason Kelce's House:

In 2018, Kelce purchased a 4-bedroom, 3-bath mansion in Haverford, Pennsylvania for $680,000, which was originally listed for $800,000.

This property is situated on an acre of land, offering ample space and privacy.

Not stopping there, Kelce expanded his real estate portfolio by acquiring the adjacent property, a four-bedroom home on eight acres of land, for a staggering $3.96 million.

Additionally, he owns a four-bedroom townhouse in Sea Isle City, just a block away from the beach, which he bought for $2.2 million. Kelce also owns a modest three-unit rental house in Cleveland, his birth city.

Jason Kelce's Cars:

Kelce's taste in automobiles is eclectic, showcasing his preference for both classic and modern vehicles.

From a young age, he dreamt of owning a Jeep Wrangler and a pickup truck. Fulfilling his dream, he first purchased a Ford F150 after being drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011.

Later, his preference shifted to Ram trucks, influenced by a partnership with a Philadelphia dealership.

His collection includes a vintage 1970 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck. This classic truck, acquired from a college friend, holds sentimental value for Kelce.

This truck, acquired from a college friend, is a project he plans to modify for better performance and sustainability, collaborating with his brother, Travis Kelce.

Additionally, Kelce owns a 1987 Chevy C10, part of the celebrated C/K series known for its durability and classic American style.

What Brand Endorsements Does Jason Kelce Have?

Jason Kelce has been selective with his endorsement deals, primarily focusing on his NFL career.

However, he has engaged in a few notable endorsements.

Kelce has been associated with brands like Old Spice and 6 Shooter Energy Shots.

In September 2018, he surprised his fans by shooting a commercial for Old Spice.

These endorsements add an additional dimension to Kelce's income, complementing his earnings from his NFL career.

Jason Kelce’s Charity Work

Kelce is deeply committed to charitable work, especially focusing on education and healthcare.

He has actively supported the Philadelphia School District, where he has been actively involved in initiatives to improve educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Kelce's commitment to education reflects his belief in its power to transform lives.

Furthermore, Kelce is a dedicated supporter of the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), participating in fundraising activities and advocating for pediatric healthcare.

His charity work extends to autism awareness and research, demonstrating a broad spectrum of causes he is passionate about.

Kelce's charity work showcases his deep commitment to giving back to the community and using his platform to advocate for important social causes.

In summary, Jason Kelce's career on and off the field, alongside his strategic financial decisions, highlight a career not just defined by athletic prowess but also by savvy personal management and a commitment to community welfare.