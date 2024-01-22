NFL overtime rules explained: Everything you need to know about playoff rules for 2024

In the world of playoff football, overtime brings an undeniable thrill. Remember the 2022 AFC divisional round between the Bills and the Chiefs? Moments like these drive the excitement.

Responding to fans' calls for more decisive outcomes, the NFL tweaked the overtime rules last season. Understanding these changes is crucial as we gear up for the 2024 playoffs.

As the tension escalates in overtime, every play becomes a game-changer. Whether you're a seasoned fan or new to the sport, knowing the ins and outs of the 2024 postseason rules is key to staying engaged during the most critical moments of playoff football. What surprises will this season bring? Let's uncover the drama together.

NFL playoffs overtime rules 2024

The revised NFL playoff overtime rules include the following:

A conventional coin toss will still occur, with the away team selecting either heads or tails. The winning team from the toss can choose to kick off or receive the ball.

Both teams will have an opportunity to possess the ball during overtime.

In the event of a tied score after each team has had possession, the next score will determine the winner, and the game transitions to sudden death.

If the team kicking off in overtime manages to score a safety during the initial possession of the receiving team, they are declared the winner.

There are no coaches' challenges permitted during overtime. Replay reviews can only be initiated by the replay official.

Each team is granted three timeouts for every two overtime periods (30 minutes total). If the game extends into triple overtime, timeouts will reset to three for each team.

In regular season matches, games can conclude with an equal score following a 10-minute overtime period. However, in playoff scenarios, ties are not permitted.

During postseason overtime, the periods are extended to 15 minutes each. If the score remains tied after 15 minutes, additional 15-minute periods are played until a conclusive outcome is determined. In the subsequent periods, the play follows the format of a standard second quarter, with the team possessing the ball at the end of the previous period and initiating play from the same yard line in the subsequent period.

Which team would prefer the initial possession under the revised overtime regulations?

This is where complexities may arise.

In the past, it was common for the team that won the coin toss to choose to receive the ball. This was because if they scored a touchdown right away, they would win the game without their defense having to play. Between 2010 and 2022, the team that won the coin toss had a 10-2 record in 12 playoff overtimes. Out of those ten winners, seven of them scored on their first possession.

This dynamic might shift now, particularly for teams confident in their defensive capabilities. The altered rules introduce various hypothetical scenarios that coaches may need to navigate in real-time:

Would the team with the initial possession ever opt for a field goal, or would they aggressively go for it on every fourth down?

If the first team scores a touchdown, should they settle for the extra point or take the risk and go for a two-point conversion?

If the second team is trailing by seven points and manages to score a touchdown, should they aim for the tie or take the gamble with a two-point attempt for the win?

Given the absence of overtime playoff games in the previous season, teams might find themselves in uncharted territory, making these decisions for the first time in the upcoming year.

