Who Is Allie Clifton? Everything You Need To Know About the First Female Lakers Play-by-Play Commentator

Remember the name, Allie Clifton. The Ohio native made history when the LA Lakers played against the Utah Jazz.

She became the first female play-by-play commentator for a Los Angeles Lakers game on February 15, 2024.

Allie Clifton was a longtime Spectrum SportsNet in-studio analyst before making her play-by-play commentary debut during the Lakers game.

Clifton's historic moment came when regular commentator Stu Lantz took a leave of absence to recuperate from surgery.

Who is Allie Clifton?

Once the news of Allie Clifton’s historic inclusion in the Lakers-Jazz broadcast came out in public, the fans went into a frenzy to know more about the media personality.

Everyone had the same question: So, who exactly is the team’s newest play-by-play commentator?

Following her four years of college basketball play at the University of Toledo (2006–2010), Clifton started her career as a broadcaster.

Initially, the 36-year-old worked as a sports reporter for WTVG Channel 13, an ABC affiliate.

She joined Fox Sports Ohio in 2012 and started working with the Cleveland Cavaliers broadcast team.

She made the switch to hosting the Lakers pregame show on Spectrum SportsNet in 2018.

This prepared the groundwork for her historic accomplishment on Wednesday.

Among Clifton's other achievements is that he co-hosts the "Road Trippin'" podcast with former players Channing Frye and Richard Jefferson of the Cavaliers. She was co-hosting the podcast in 2017.

LeBron James congratulated Allie Clifton for her historic achievement

LeBron James didn’t take much time in praising Allie Clifton on X/Twitter after learning that she was the first woman to commentate on an LA game.

Interestingly, James played for the Cavaliers when Allie Clifton was a player.

In 2018, the year that Clifton joined the Lakers, the four-time MVP also joined the team.

Thus, in the last few years, their careers have become intertwined.

James (ankle) was not on the court for Clifton's debut broadcast as a commentator on Wednesday's game against the Jazz.

Most people would concur, though, that it was a kind gesture for the 39-year-old to take the time to publicly acknowledge her.

What did the Lakers say?

The Lakers organization has acknowledged the significance of this historic event. They showed their support for Clifton.

A Lakers spokesperson said, "We are proud to have Allie Clifton as the first female play-by-play commentator for a Lakers game."

"She is the ideal candidate to shatter this barrier and motivate upcoming generations of women in sports broadcasting because of her commitment, enthusiasm, and knowledge."

