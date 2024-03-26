Who is Robert Kraft's Wife? All about millionaire Dr Dana Blumberg

Robert Kenneth Kraft, a well-known businessman and sports executive, was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, United States of America in 1941. He serves as the chief executive officer and chairman of Kraft Group, which holds assets in various ventures, including real estate, paper, packaging, sports, entertainment, and more.

Kraft is also the owner of the popular NFL team, the New England Patriots, as well as the MLS team, the New England Revolution. According to a Forbes report, Robert Kraft's estimated net worth stands at approximately $11.1 billion.

This year marks Robert Kraft's 30th anniversary as chairman and CEO of the New England Patriots, a team he acquired in January 1994. Upon purchasing the team, Kraft shared his motivation, stating, "My objective in buying the Patriots is to help bring a championship to New England."

At 84 years old, Robert Kraft continues to be a prominent figure in the sports world. In this article, we will explore his personal life and provide detailed information about his current wife.

Who is Dana Blumberg?

Dana Blumberg is the wife of Robert Kraft, the chairman of the New England Patriots. Born Dana Blumberg Meredith in 1974 in New York City, United States of America, she is a successful medical doctor specializing in eye care, vision care, and glaucoma. Blumberg earned her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine in 2000.

As an accomplished doctor, Dana Blumberg has received several awards, including the American Glaucoma Society's Clinical Scientist Award in 2009 and the Wilmer Eye Institute Teaching Award in 2006, among others.

Throughout her career, Dr. Blumberg has worked at various prominent hospitals, such as University Hospital Cleveland. She also served as a professor at CMCU, where she taught Ophthalmology. Currently, Dana Blumberg is employed at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

How old is Dr. Dana Blumberg?

Dana Blumberg, the wife of Robert Kraft, was born in New York City, United States of America, in 1974. As of 2024, Dana Blumberg is 50 years old. In contrast, Robert Kraft, born in 1941, is currently 82 years old. The couple has an age gap of 33 years, with Dana being 33 years younger than Robert Kraft.

Dana Blumberg was born to parents Nathan Blumberg and Marlene Blumberg. Interestingly, Dana is not the only doctor in her family; her father, Nathan, is also a doctor specializing in Urology.

How did Robert Kraft meet his new wife?

Although there is no official information on how Robert Kraft and his wife Dana Blumberg first met, a report suggests that they began dating in 2017. The couple was first seen together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation event in 2017, where Dana Blumberg was photographed wearing a Super Bowl Ring alongside Robert Kraft.

Camille Fishel, the girlfriend of former Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin, shared a picture with Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg in which the couple was seen raising shots.

While sharing the throwback picture from 2017 and comparing it to the present day after their marriage, Fishel expressed, "This is the bar they had their first date, so had it renamed "BLUMBERG'S"

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s Relationship Timeline

According to reports and rumors, Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft first met in 2017 and began dating. They were first seen together at the Elton John AIDS Foundation event and were subsequently spotted at the French Open and various other events throughout the same summer.

At the inaugural amfAR Gala event in Palm Beach on March 5, 2022, Tommy Hilfiger revealed on-stage that Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft had recently gotten engaged.

Later that year, on October 14, 2022, Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft tied the knot in a surprise wedding ceremony attended by some of the most prominent figures from the NFL and beyond, including Tom Brady and NFL Commissioner Adam Silver, among others.

As reported by PEOPLE, Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg exchanged vows in a private ceremony. A source told PEOPLE, "Most of the people didn't know it was a wedding celebration. We thought it was a party and then when we went upstairs and the screen opened, Robert and Dana came out. She was in a wedding dress, and Elton John announced them as 'husband and wife.' Then Meek Mill wrote a song for them which he sang with Ed Sheeran as backup."

Is Myra Kraft still alive?

No, Myra Kraft, Robert Kraft's first wife, is no longer alive. Myra and Robert were college sweethearts and were married for nearly 50 years. Tragically, Myra Kraft passed away in July 2011 at the age of 68.

Is Bob Kraft a billionaire?

Yes, Robert Kraft is indeed a billionaire. According to a Forbes report, the owner and CEO of the NFL team New England Patriots and the Kraft Group has an estimated net worth of approximately $11.1 billion.