Olivia Dunne Net Worth - NIL Earnings, Instagram and TikTok Salary

After making her name in the world of Gymnastics, Olivia Dunne has been ruling over social media as an influencer. While she has an extensive fanbase, some are still unaware of how much she earns. Spoiler Alert: Olivia Dunne is pretty impressive. With that said, here's everything you need to know about Olivia Dunne's net worth.

What is Olivia Dunne’s Net Worth?

Olivia Dunne's net worth accounts for $6 Million, according to CelebrityNetWorth. Also goes by the name of Livvy Dunne, Olivia is one of renowned gymnasts whose social media presence is well-known. Olivia Dunne's $6 Million net worth comprises her professional income as a gymnast and the money that she earns being a social media influence.

Also Read: O.J. Simpson’s Net Worth - How the Ex-NFL Player Makes Money in 2024?

Olivia Dunne's Rise From Gymnastic Feats To Online Fame And Success

Olivia Dunne was born on October 1, 2002, in Westwood and it was in Hilldale she grew up in. Livvy's love for gymnastics has been there since her childhood, considering how she started her gymnast training at the age of just 3. Olivia Dunne's parents have a huge hand in making her the star that she is today.

Advertisement

When Olivia Dunne turned 14, her parents started to homeschool her so that she could give more time to training and focus better on it. Livvy Dunne attended the Pascack Valley High School. But despite not attending the school on a regular basis she co-managed the gymnastics teams of her school with her older sister.

In the 2014 American Classic, Livvy Dunne made her debut and she was just 11 years old then. The star gymnast finished 28th in that competition. A month later, she participated in the U.S. Classic and finished 12th. In 2017, Olivia Dunne succeeded in making her debut in the U.S. Nationals team.

Even after passing high school and getting into Louisiana State University for her higher education, she continued her training. In 2020, she became one of the members of her college's gymnastics team called LSU Tigers. This was the same year when she joined a popular social media app called TikTok.

In the beginning, she used to post her gymnastic-centric content, mostly videos showcasing her skills, but it didn't take her time to get into the role of an influencer. In the mainstream, she is a social media star today. Currently, she has 7.9 Million followers on TikTok, 5 Million on Instagram, and 123K on Twitter.

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo Net Worth

Olivia Dunne’s NIL Earnings

As of March 2024, the NIL valuation of Olivia Dunne, according to estimates by On3, is $3.6 Million. Olivia Dunne ranks number 1 in the college gymnastics NIL Rankings and 3rd in NIL 100 rankings. In 2022, her NIL valuation was $2.6 Million. Thus, we could see a pretty good hike in her NIL valuation in the last two years.

Also Read: Kirk Cousins Net Worth - Contract, Salary and Career Earnings

How much does Olivia Dunne make from Instagram and TikTok?

Olivia Dunne is a famous social media influencer with more than 12 Million total followers across her platforms. For one Instagram-sponsored post, Olivia Dunne reportedly charges somewhere between $31,900 to $43,200. During an appearance in the Full Send podcast, Olivia revealed the most she made was $500,000.

Advertisement

Talking about her income from TikTok, it's quite low but still a good amount. Olivia Dunne reportedly makes somewhere around $12,480 to $18720 from TikTok per video. With her TikTok followers growing in numbers, she would obviously charge more in the future. The same goes for her Instagram-sponsored posts.

Also Read: Michael Oher Net Worth - How much is ‘The Blind Side’ Michael Oher worth in 2024?

How much does Olivia Dunne make per year?

Even though it's not confirmed how much Olivia Dunne earns per year exactly, there's an estimate that she earns in 7 figures. She confessed the same during an interview with The New York Times. I'm very grateful to be making seven figures. It is very cool that someone in college has the opportunity to do that now," she had said.

Also Read: Joe Namath Net Worth in 2024

Does Olivia Dunne have a boyfriend?

Olivia Dunne is currently in a relationship with ex-LSU Tigers player Paul Skenes. The rumors of their relationship started in mid-2023 when Olivia Dunne was spotted wearing a jersey of Skenes. The two revealed to be dating, through an Instagram post. It’s been a year since they are together now.

Advertisement

Also Read: Aaron Rodgers Net Worth (2024) - Salary with Jets and Career Earnings

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however, unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.