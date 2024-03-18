Who Is Roman Reigns’ Wife? All About Stunning Fitness Model Galina Becker

Currently, there is no professional wrestler bigger than Roman Reigns in this era. He is the longest-reigning Universal Champion of WWE, having captured the title in 2020. During his run as the WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns has managed to break several major records.

The "Tribal Chief" has main-evented the last three WrestleMania events, successfully defending his title each time. His first WrestleMania appearance as the WWE Universal Champion was at WrestleMania 37.

At WrestleMania 38, Roman Reigns defended his championship against his long-time rival, Brock Lesnar, in a "champion vs. champion" match-up, where the winner would become the Undisputed Universal Champion. Roman Reigns emerged victorious, capturing the coveted Undisputed Universal Championship.

Last year, Roman Reigns defended his WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39 and managed to retain his title.

This year, Roman Reigns will main-event WrestleMania XL, marking his fourth consecutive WrestleMania appearance. Reigns is set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes for the second time.

In this article, we will dive deep into Roman Reigns's wife and love life, including details about how he met his wife, how many kids they have, and more.

Who is Galina Becker?

Galina Becker is the wife of current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns. She was born in 1987. Roman Reigns and Galina Becker got married in 2014. Roman Reigns likes to keep his personal life private, and Galina prefers to live her life outside the glamorous world.

Galina Becker is currently 36 years old and was born in Jacksonville, Florida, in the United States of America.

When talking about his wife, Roman Reigns once expressed, "She's not only my wife, she's my best friend."

How did Roman Reigns meet his wife?

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker both attended the same college, the Georgia Institute of Technology, where they were both studying business management. Both were also involved in sports - Roman Reigns played football, while Galina was on the college track and field team.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker met in 2007 during their time at Georgia Tech. Talking about their relationship on the WWE Unfiltered Show in 2016, Roman Reigns said, "When we first met, we were just having fun. We were kind of glued to each other, just not having a care in the world or worry about anyone but us."

In November 2004, when Galina was still in high school, she managed to set major records in the triple jump, long jump, 100-meter hurdles, and 100-meter dash.

In an interview with ThePostGame in 2018, Roman Reigns praised his wife, saying she is a great athlete.

Galina Becker’s Parents

Mildred Becker and Kevin Becker are the parents of Galina Becker and the parents-in-law of "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns. Galina is not the only child in the family, as her parents are also blessed with two more daughters - Molisa Cooper and Undine Becker, who are Galina's sisters.

Galina Becker was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida, in the United States of America.

Galina Becker’s Ethnicity

Galina Becker is of African-American descent, while Roman Reigns has a mixed heritage of being half-Samoan and half-Italian. Galina Becker hails from Jacksonville, whereas Roman Reigns resided in Pensacola, both cities located in the same state.

How long have Roman Reigns and his wife been married?

Roman Reigns and his long-time college girlfriend, Galina Becker, got married in 2014 after dating each other for seven years. The couple first met during their college years at the Georgia Institute of Technology and started dating in 2007.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker got married in Disney's Castaway Cay, a private island in the Bahamas.

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker’s kids

Roman Reigns and Galina Becker are proud parents of five healthy children. Their first child was a baby girl born in December 2007, whom they named Joelle.

The power couple then welcomed twins in 2016.

In 2020, Roman Reigns announced that he and his wife Galina were expecting another pair of twins. While talking to Muscle and Fitness, Reigns revealed, "Three with two in the oven, so I'm looking to be Papa Bear five. Breaking news we haven't really shared that."

In 2021, on The Jimmy Fallon Show, Roman Reigns revealed that he and his wife Galina had welcomed twins a year or so prior, and now he is the proud father of five kids.

Roman Reigns’ Daughter

Roman Reigns and his wife Galina became parents before their marriage when they were still in college in 2007. They named their firstborn child Joelle. Joelle is the oldest of Roman and Galina's children.

Roman Reigns has expressed his love for his daughter multiple times. When he appeared on The Jimmy Fallon Show in 2021, he revealed jokingly that when his daughter Joelle was 13 years old, he used to play Christmas music on his car stereo when he went to pick her up from school.

Joelle was born in 2007, and this coming December, she will turn 17 years old.

Is Roman still with his wife?

Roman Reigns and his wife Gilana have been inseparable since their college days, with almost 17 years of a strong bond between them.

Reigns frequently shares his affection for his wife and family, and now that he's on a part-time schedule, he can enjoy more quality time with them.

Does Roman Reigns have leukemia in real life?

Roman Reigns had fought tough battles with his health issues. The "Tribal Chief" was diagnosed with leukemia, a cancer of the blood cells, on two separate occasions.

The first time Roman Reigns was diagnosed with leukemia was in 2007, when he was only 22 years old. His leukemia then returned in 2018, 11 years later. People remember his emotional goodbye speech when he announced the recurrence of the life-threatening disease.

Fortunately, Roman Reigns fought and came back stronger both times. While talking to PEOPLE, he revealed that his wife Galina was with him when no one else was, during both diagnoses. Reigns said, "I didn't really have anybody, I didn't think it was anybody's fault, I just had my wife, who was pregnant at the time. My mom, just the kind of mother she is, she was my rock, she was my support system doing all the worrying and all the praying and it felt like I was a little bit on an island."

