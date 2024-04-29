Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan tied the knot on April 25 in a grand wedding ceremony at Iskcon Temple, Mumbai. From the dazzling mehendi and sangeet ceremonies to a lavish wedding, it was an extravagant affair to remember.

Arti has been sharing her wedding pictures with fans since her big day and now, the actress has dropped more glimpses of her special day with fans, showcasing moments of pure joy with her beloved family.

Arti Singh shares special moments with her family

Arti Singh took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into some heartfelt moments with her family, including her brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah. The actress wrote in the caption, “The special day with my most special people….my pillars. #DipakKiArti.”

However, it was not just the bride who stole the spotlight. Arti's family, including her beloved brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, added to the aura of familial bliss. Arti, surrounded by Krushna's kids, showed the power of family love in these heartwarming moments caught on camera.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, she expressed gratitude towards her "pillars," including brother Krushna Abhishek and sister-in-law Kashmera Shah, amidst a backdrop of luxury. Arti radiated elegance in a red lehenga, capturing hearts with her timeless charm.

Fan reactions

As soon as these pictures were uploaded on social media, fans filled the comment section expressing their love on her bond with her family. One user wrote, “Family is the biggest support to reach you at the best and top of the world.” Another user commented, “So pretty most prettiest Bride of 2024. long time saw a gorgeous bride with red outfit...just wow.”

More about Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan’s wedding

The pre-wedding festivities for Arti Singh and Dipak Chauhan started on April 23, 2024, marking the beginning of their celebration. Kicking off with a lively bridal shower organized by Arti's sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, the event saw the gathering of Arti's nearest and dearest. The grand festivities including the Haldi, mehendi, and sangeet added to the joyous atmosphere. After these pre-wedding events, the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony on April 25, surrounded by loved ones in a celebration to remember.

