Who is Robin Delorenzo? Everything you need to know about the female NFL referee tonight

New Jersey native and historical figure in the NFL, Robin DeLorenzo, actively pursued her passion for football and transitioned from a cheerleader to an official. As the third woman ever to be hired by the NFL as an official, she fittingly marked her NFL beginnings in the Giants-Patriots pre-season game.

Robin, who is also engaged to Tom, devotes the majority of her personal time to the world of football. Her inspirational narrative is spotlighted in the series "Next Woman Up," a feature that focuses on the trailblazing women ascending the professional football hierarchy. Formerly a domain held almost entirely by men, these powerful women are now playing crucial roles, reshaping the face of the league.

In a post-debut interview with CBS, Robin revealed her long-standing affection for football, stating, “I’ve always loved the actual game of football since I was little, I gotta be honest, though. My father being an official never dawned on me, because there were no women doing this.”

With over twenty years of experience officiating football games at a variety of levels, Robin’s impressive career adds another exciting narrative to the sport and enhances the league's appeal. The chronicle of more such extraordinary women will undoubtedly continue to contribute to the popularity and inclusivity of football.

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers match result

With a fourth consecutive win, the Lions (3-1) once again triumphed over the Packers (2-2). This victorious streak was initiated during the final game of the previous season, when Detroit thwarted Green Bay from securing a playoff spot. This was the last game Aaron Rodgers played for the Packers.

Drawing from the momentum of that announcement, Detroit is off to a swift start this year, proudly recording road victories against the Packers and the Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

By the time the game reached halfway through the second quarter, the Lions already had a strong 24-3 lead. The Packers eventually achieved their first initial down due to Detroit's mistake. But it wasn't until the remaining 7 seconds before halftime that the Packers managed to make their first down based on their individual competence.

