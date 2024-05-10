Mithun Chakraborty didn't have an easy journey to stardom, despite becoming one of the biggest actors of his era. He first gained recognition in his debut film Mrigayaa which also earned him a National Award. During an appearance on the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2023, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty delved into the struggles he faced during the initial days of his career in Bollywood.

Mithun Chakraborty on how several actresses declined to work with him

He reminisced about the hurdles he had to overcome, particularly in the late 70s and 80s. Chakraborty revealed that many female actors refused to work with him due to his perceived status as a 'small star' and a 'B-grade actor' in the eyes of their male co-stars.

Recalling those days of his career, the actor shared, "How many battles can a person fight? No big actress was ready to work with me. They thought I was a 'small star'. They would say, 'He can never become a hero. Who will make him a hero?' They said a lot of unsavory things about me. I don't even want to say it. It only hurts me."

Mithun Chakraborty expresses gratitude towards Zeenat Aman

Despite the humiliation he faced Chakraborty expressed gratitude towards the legendary Zeenat Aman, who took a chance on him when others wouldn't. He credited Zeenat for recognizing his potential and agreeing to work with him.

Reflecting on his struggles as a 'B-grade' actor, Mithun Chakraborty recounted instances where actresses walked out of projects even after they were announced, highlighting the industry's challenges and biases.

He further revealed the industry's dynamics stating, “There was pressure and other actors were insecure that I would make it big someday. So they may have warned those heroines, ‘Iske saath kaam karogi toh hamare saath kaam nahin kar sakti‘ (If you worked with Mithun, we don’t work with you in films).”

Turning point in his career

The turning point arrived when director Brij Sadanah approached Zeenat Aman for a film named Taqdeer, casting Mithun Chakraborty as the hero. To his joy, Zeenat recognized his potential and praised his appearance, agreeing to work with him on the project. "Zeenat ji said, 'What a good-looking man he is!' I will do the film with him," recalled the veteran actor.

He shared that with the release of Taqdeer, he became an A-category actor. He will always be thankful to Zeenat ji for helping him achieve that. The senior actor said, "Zeenat ji, if you are listening, I offer my 'pranaam' to you."

