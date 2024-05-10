Sonali Bendre admits to never watching her and Aamir Khan's film Sarfarosh; says she viewed it days before 25th anniversary

Aamir Khan and Sonali Bendre starrer Sarfarosh marked 25 years on April 30, 2024. Directed by John Matthew Matthan, Sarfarosh is a rare film of its genre, focusing on drama rather than action. Today, On May 10, 2024, the cast and crew of the movie attended a celebratory event to commemorate the milestone. During the event, Sonali Bendre made a surprising revelation about never watching her own movie.

A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, accompanied by Aamir Khan, his co-star Sonali Bendre, Pandit, Mukesh Rishi, Naseeruddin Shah, Makarad Deshpande, Rajesh Joshi, Smita Jaykar, Manoj Joshi, Upasna Singh, Surekha Sikri, Akhilendra Mishra, Akash Khurana, and many others.

Sonali Bendre admits watching Sarfarosh days before 25th anniversary

During the event, Sonali Bendre made a surprising revelation that she had never watched the movie she starred in alongside Aamir Khan since its release 25 years ago. However, the actress admitted that she watched it a few days before the 25th anniversary. Sonali said that watching it still gave her the same feeling as if it had only been released five years ago, and it didn't feel like it had been 25 years at all.

Sonali Bendre celebrates 25 years of Sarfarosh

Actress Sonali Bendre took to Instagram and shared a video to celebrate 25 years of Sarfarosh. The actress played a pivotal role alongside Aamir Khan. She captioned the post, "25 years ago today… #AamirKhan #JohnMatthewMatthan #25YearsOfSarfarosh."

Check out the post here:

More about Sarfarosh

Sarfarosh is a 1999 Indian Hindi-language action thriller film written, produced, and directed by John Matthew Matthan. It stars Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, and Mukesh Rishi. John began working on Sarfarosh in 1992. Seven years were spent on research, pre-production, and production before its release in 1999. The film follows an Indian police officer's quest to combat cross-border terrorism.

Aamir Khan talks about Sarfarosh 2

At the event, when questioned about the possibility of Sarfarosh 2, Aamir Khan reportedly committed to making a serious effort to develop a suitable script and create the right kind of film for a sequel. He reportedly addressed John emphasizing the need for dedicated work on the project. Khan further expressed his own belief that a Sarfarosh 2 should be made, saying "Sarfarosh 2 banni chaiye (Sarfarosh 2 should be made)".

