Whose Side Does Ray Lewis Take Between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the NFL GOAT Debate? Find Out

The G.O.A.T Debate is never over, and fans and sports fraternity continue to argue over who is the best of all time, which will persist. Everyone has different reasons and points to their favorites and encounters their rival; however, Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis has chosen Tom Brady and Peyton Manning as his favorites in the long-standing rivalry.

The two, who have won Super Bowls with multiple franchises, have embodied the essence of outstanding quarterback and linebacker play, respectively. Their rivalry could be the NFL's greatest quarterback rivalry so far.

However, the former linebacker who spent his whole 17-year career for the Baltimore Ravens is very much impressed by Sheriff's skills over the seven-time Super Bowl championship winner.

Peyton Manning, the G.O.A.T for Ray Lewis

Lewis revealed his take on the G.O.AT Debate during his appearance on STAT Sports with Rob "Lep" Lepelstat. The 48-year-old said: "I would say from a quarterback... from a student level of the game, he made me alter my game. He made me watch more films, and that's what I call the greatest quarterback, to me, me and his battle."

He continued: "Brady, of course, rings, but when you talk about just walking out there and seeing a man knowing that, whoo, here we go again, Peyton Manning was rough."

Like Messi and Ronaldo in football, Federer and Nadal in tennis, Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier in boxing, and many more, Brady and Manning are considered two of the greatest of their generation.

Brady, who entered the sport two years later than Manning, have met each other seven times in their career, five in the regular season and twice in the playoffs, where the New England Patriots hold a 5-2 advantage over the Ravens.

The two last met in 2013 at the AFC Championship Game, after which Lewis announced his retirement in 2016. While Brady has won seven Super Bowl championships, including five Super Bowl MVPs, Manning has won twice with one Super Bowl MVP award.

