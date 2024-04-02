Rashee Rice’s Attorney Issues Statement As Both Vehicles in Major Dallas Car Crash Linked to Chiefs Star

Nearly after two days of staying silent, Chiefs star player Rashee Rice has finally come out with a statement regarding his involvement in a multi-vehicle hit-and-run crash that happened at the Central Expressway in Dallas, last week, on Saturday. Following the incident, the 23-year‐old, who was wanted by the Dallas Police Department for reasons not revealed yet, is now being cooperative with the local authorities and has released a statement via his attorney.

Raashi Rice's attorney statement

The statement read: “On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident.”

It further says: “Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address the situation responsibly.”

Raashi Rice, suspected to be driving black Corvette

The wide receiver was involved in a high-speed crash where four other vehicles got entangled in the collision which resulted in the highway being shut down for hours. A video shared with NBC 5 by a witness showed that two supercars, a black colored Lamborghini and a black Corvette moved past another vehicle at high speed. Later, the Lamborghini lost its control and crashed into the median.

The video further shows that the black Corvette veered to the right, striking a van and a silver car. Rice's involvement in the crash is not clear as of now, however, he is suspected to be the driver of the black Corvette. Meanwhile, attorney Kyle Coker states, the black SUV is owned by a nearby luxury car rental company in Dallas. He told NBC 5: “Classic Lifestyle leased the vehicle, the 2021 Lamborghini Urus that was involved in this accident.”

He further said that they had an “agreement” to provide such a lease, with the Chiefs WR who had a positive relationship with the NFL player; nonetheless, they are yet to hear anything from him. They are currently looking for who is going to be accountable and pay for the vehicle. According to Coker, this was the first time that Rice was involved in an accident as he had rented multiple vehicles before. The Dallas Police are currently looking to directly talk to the player.

