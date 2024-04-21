Why Are Released Superstars Sanga, Veer, and Jinder Mahal Unhappy With WWE? Details Inside

WWE released some talents from its company today, including all three Indian professional wrestlers: Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga. All three Indian WWE superstars seemed unhappy with WWE's sudden releases. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga posted cryptic posts on their social media handles.

Veer Mahan tweeted and expressed, "When it comes to the honour and respect of Indians, sacrifice comes first. Goodbye WWE. Jai Jai Shri Ram."

Sanga tweeted and expressed, "I will die, but I will not bow down. Neither me nor my India."

Jinder Mahal expressed, "I Quit. Maharaja Out."

WWE fans, specifically from India, showcased the immense level of support for released Indian WWE superstars.

Sanga recently addressed fans by posting a 2-minute video on his social media accounts. In a minute video, Sanga addressed Indian fans by telling the truth behind their release.

Sanga Addressed Fans About WWE Release

Sanga said (Originally, Sanga uploaded a video in Hindi. This is a paraphrased English version and is a bit improved for better understanding.), "We are optimistic, I am cheerful, Rinku (Veer Mahan) is bright, Jinder is positive; this video is for those fans who are sad for us; stay positive because we're positive."

"We are hurt a little bit because when it comes to viewership on YouTube, Facebook, or Television, India is on top, but when it comes to Indian talents, they (WWE) do not want to push them properly; it has been a history with this organization. Most viewers are from India, but not a single superstar is now representing India. That's sad. Thank you for everything (WWE)."

"We have had opportunities in the past and will have more opportunities in the future. We are happy and cheerful to our fans, and we wish you the same. We will grow together and show the world what we are capable of."

Fans are extending support to Indian professional wrestlers; fans are now eager to see what's next for all released WWE superstars.

