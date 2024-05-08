What to watch this weekend: Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth to Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana's Murder in Mahim
What to watch this weekend: These releases are mixed of genres including biography, romance, horror, drama, and more. Take a look at the list and get ready to watch!
Gear up for an awesome weekend filled with an exciting list of movie and series releases. These are a mix of biography, romance, horror, drama, and more. From Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth to Ashutosh Rana and Vijay Raaz's Murder in Mahim, several new shows are releasing this weekend.
Pinkvilla has curated a list of upcoming movies to binge-watch this weekend. Have a look:
1. Srikanth
- Release Date: May 10
- Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika, Sharad Kelkar
- Director: Tushar Hiranandani
- Genre: Drama, Biography
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Theaters
Srikanth, directed by Tushar Hiranandani and starring Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar, and others, is the extraordinary story of Indian industrialist Srikanth Bolla, who revolutionalized the Indian Education System and Indian Business System.
2. Murder in Mahim
- Release Date: May 10
- Star Cast: Vijay Raaz, Ashutosh Rana
- Director: Raj Acharya
- Genre: Investigative drama
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
Murder in Mahim is set against the backdrop of a horrible murder at Mahim station and follows Peter's involvement in this diabolical inquiry. The stakes rise when his son, Sunil, becomes a suspect in the case.
3. Undekhi Season 3
- Release Date: May 10
- Star Cast: Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, Ankur Rathee
- Director: Ashish R Shukla
- Genre: Crime, Thriller
- Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Undekhi Season 3 promises to explore the shadowy depths of society. According to the streaming giant, the film’s synopsis is, “Rishi and Saloni, two filmmakers, travel to Manali to shoot a friend’s wedding. Rishi accidentally records the murder of a ‘dancing girl’ by the groom’s father and struggles with his conscience.” The series features Harsh Chhaya, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Surya Sharma, and Ankur Rathee. Ayn Zoya, Aanchal Singh, Shivangi Singh, and Varun Badola round up the ensemble.
Apart from these, xXx: Return of Xander Cage starring Deepika Padukone, Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen, and others is now streaming on Netflix. These releases are some of the most anticipated ones. So gear up and get ready to watch them with your partners, and friends, and family members.
ALSO READ: What to watch this weekend: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi to Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan