After spreading his charm on Television, Nakuul Mehta is all set to treat his fans by featuring in a new upcoming web show, Daring Partners. The actor has had an illustrious career in the telly world and has gained immense love from his fans. Not only his acting mettle but his anchoring skills have also been applauded by the viewers.

Now, Nakuul has been roped in by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment for Daring Partners. After a significant break, the actor will be seen again shining on OTT.

Nakuul Mehta to star opposite THIS actress:

According to an India Today report, Nakuul Mehta will be seen playing the male lead role opposite Diana Penty in Daring Partners. Along with Nakuul and Diana, the web show will also star Tamannaah Bhatia and Javed Jafferi in lead roles.

A source close to the publication informed them that Nakuul Mehta will kickstart shooting for Daring Partners this month. His character will be prominent as it will connect the plot together. Fans can look forward to his on-screen chemistry with Diana Penty.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta's post here-

More about Daring Partners:

The plot of Daring Partners will revolve around two best friends embarking on a journey as business partners to establish an alcohol startup. The series unfolds the journey and challenges of women crafting their destiny in a male-dominated industry. As per the portal's report, auditions are still underway to lock one more character.

Bankrolled by Dharmatic Entertainment, Daring Partners will be helmed by Archit Kumar and Nishant Naik. The web show is written by Nandini Gupta, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Aarsh Vora. Daring Partners will stream on Amazon Prime.

About Nakuul Mehta's work life:

Time and again, Nakuul Mehta has proved his versatility and won the hearts of the viewers with his onscreen performances. The actor shot to fame after playing the lead role in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Disha Parmar. His charm and amazing acting prowess made him an overnight star.

Post this, success kissed his feet and Nakuul starred in the hit show Ishqbaaaz opposite Surbhi Chandna. He then collaborated with Disha Parmar again for Ektaa Kapoor's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3. Nakuul even acted in a few web shows such as I Don't Watch TV and Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

Nakuul has established himself as a multi-talented star and promises to entertain in the future as well.

