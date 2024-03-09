‘I’m Going To Take His Head Off’: Michael Chandler Warns Conor McGregor and Reveals Possible UFC Fight Month

American UFC contender Michael Chandler rose in popularity due to his persistence and wrestling-heavy fighting style in the octagon. Holding a record of 23 wins and 8 losses, ‘Iron’ quickly rose to the top as a formidable contender in the division.

Chandler was scheduled to fight Conor McGregor following a new season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter.’ However, this fight was constantly postponed and eventually disappeared from the news. Yet, Chandler lit up the interests of fans due to his recent comments on the fight against ‘The Notorious.’

Michael Chandler Reveals Conor McGregor Fight To Take Place in June

In a recent interview with the popular MMA broadcast ‘TheSchmoZone,’ Michael Chandler shared exciting news. ‘Iron’ expressed his concerns for his fans who had been waiting for the American native to step into the octagon.

The fighter also revealed that the long-awaited fight against Conor McGregor would take place in the summer of June. “They [fans] wanna see me fight; they feel like I’m wasting my career,” said ‘Iron’ as he seemed touched by fans’ solicitude.

“You’re gonna get to watch me fight Conor this summer,” revealed Chandler. He also said, “I believe June, it’s going to happen. I’m gonna go out there and take his head off.” ‘Iron’ seemed passionate about his return to the octagon for this much-anticipated event.

Michael Chandler’s previous fight was an unfortunate loss for the American native. His loss against Dustin Poirier was considered a speed bump in his career. Although the fight is not officially confirmed, Michael looks ready to take on Conor McGregor for this rumored summer line-up.

Conor McGregor Anticipates Return To Fight Michael Chandler in June

Before Michael Chandler confirmed the Conor McGregor fight, the Irishman took to social media to address his return to the octagon.

‘The Notorious’ did a Q&A session on Instagram, during which his much-anticipated return was conveyed. When a fan asked the MMA veteran about a potential trilogy fight against rival Nate Diaz, the Dubliner seemed excited to disclose the details regarding the fights.

“I wish for this on Mexican Independence Day in a sphere,” wrote McGregor regarding the Nate Diaz trilogy. However, that was not all, as he also affirmed the expected Michael Chandler fight. “Chandler June. Diaz September, I have let this be known,” ended ‘The Notorious.’

Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler is a fight that is counted-on by fans for a long time. With both fighters’ confirmation, the official announcement of the fight seems to be in close proximity.

