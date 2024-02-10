Watch: 'This Man Is The GOAT'; Fans Go Into Frenzy After Thanasis Antetokounmpo Hit A Shammgod Bucket Against Charlotte Hornets

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is making waves on social media this time for his basketball and not his theatrics beyond the touchline or getting mocked by other teams’ commentators.

The magical moment for Thanasis came against the Charlotte Hornets who are one of the worst teams in the league right now.

The Bucks forward silenced his haters with a Shammgod move and the bucket on Friday night in a blowout win over the Charlotte Hornets at Fiserv Forum.

Thanasis was in the news a day before as well but for getting mocked by one of the broadcast commentators.

The commentator said that Milwaukee had waved the white flag because Thanasis was subbed into the game.

After hitting the Shammgod on the Hornets and converting the basket, Thanasis Antetokounmpo celebrated like a boss. The Milwaukee Bucks' 36-point victory was merely a bonus.

The Bucks's bench lineup was on the court with seven minutes left in the game as the result was already decided by that time.

Thanasis Shammgod

The ball was in Thanasis' left elbow, and Hornets forward JT Thor is defending it.

He performed a few dribble moves before shocking everyone with a Shammgod.

After that, Thanasis made a hesitant move down the block, losing Thor, who was only just able to make a full recovery.

The Bucks bench exploded as the elder Antetokounmpo brother finished it off with a layup. Thanasis returned to defense after giving the bench a smug, condescending glance.

Thanasis reacts to his Shammgod moment:

The Bucks star posted the video with a caption on X: "When I move you move"

Giannis's reaction to his brother's Shammgod moment:

The Milwaukee Bucks posted a picture of Giannis.

Fans' reaction to Thanasis Shammgod moment:

NBA Memes Posted: Thanasis with the Shammgod. THIS MAN IS THE GOAT.

Barstool Sports posted:

"The rules are simple. You gotta retire if Thanasis gets you with the shammgod."

A fan posted a sarcastic meme on how Giannis must be feeling after watching his brother's Shammgod.

A fan posted on X about how Thanasis should have got more votes for the NBA All-Star team.

Hate for Thanasis and Bucks players' contributors against the Hornets

Giannis, 29, has made it clear that he wants his brother to be a member of the Bucks, and as a result, Thanasis faces a lot of hate.

Only because the Bucks were up 20 points against the Hornets did Thanasis enter the game.



After 11 minutes of play, Thanasis Antetokounmpo finished with four points, one assist, and one rebound.

With 26 points, four rebounds, and eight assists, Damian Lillard took the lead.

In addition to Bobby Portis's 18 points and seven rebounds off the bench, Giannis finished with 15 points and 15 rebounds.

