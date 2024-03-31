Why Did Michael Jordan Feel Betrayed by Scottie Pippen? Stephen A Smith Reveals

Trigger Warning: The below article contains depiction of violent events.

Michael Jordan reportedly feels hurt by the former Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen's actions. This stems from Pippen not reaching out when Jordan's father was murdered in 1993, according to Stephen A. Smith. Scottie was very close to Jordan's father, James Jordan. Tragically, Jordan's father was shot dead in his car in South Carolina by two young men who are now serving life sentences for first-degree murder.

In 2021, Pippen released a book titled Unguarded, and he acknowledged not contacting Jordan when news of his father's death emerged. He wrote: "I feel horrible every time I think about it. Michael's father, James Jordan, had been murdered." Stephen A. Smith shed more light on this incident.

Stephen A Smith talked about the rift between Jordan and Pippen

Pippen had also mentioned previously, "The two were inseparable. When I heard the news, I should have reached out to Michael right away. Having lost my dad three years before, I might have been able to offer Michael some comfort. To this day, he and I haven't spoken about his father's death."

According to Stephen A. Smith, this admission about his late father is the reason that damaged any prospect of a future friendship between them. During a podcast, he stated confidently how Michael Jordan felt hurt because Pippen did not reach out.

He also mentioned how he was on the phone with Jordan that very day the book was released. According to Smith, Jordan did not think much of it when his dad passed away, but after the book's release, he realized this omission was intentional. Smith quoted Jordan, "I hope it's worth it for him. I have nothing else to say."

How did Jordan feel about this according to Smith?

After quoting what Jordan said, Smith also mentioned that he understood what this meant. He supposedly implied that Jordan was done maintaining any relationship with Pippen.

The duo's relationship appears to take a further hit when Pippen's ex-wife Larsa starts dating Jordan's son Marcus, who is 17 years younger than her. Even though they have split and are no longer on speaking terms, if Smith is correct, then the friendship between the two is unlikely to be rebuilt.

What do you think about this situation?

