Why Did Sheamus Delete His Post After Crediting Gable Steveson For His Comeback In WWE? Read

The Celtic Warrior Sheamus finally made a return to WWE on this Monday Night RAW. After nursing a shoulder injury for almost nine months, Sheamus made a comeback, though a bit bulkier this time. The last time he wrestled in the ring was in a farewell match against Edge on SmackDown last summer.

The Montreal crowd welcomed him with open arms as Sheamus took on superheavyweight Ivar. The former WWE Champion conquered Ivar, finishing the match with his usual Super Brogue kick.

After the match, Sheamus revealed in a social media post how his road to recovery has been tough and how he was even advised to contemplate his retirement from professional wrestling, as his days in WWE looked numbered to his doctors. Sheamus received a big thumbs-up from his fans for showing absolute resilience.



Sheamus Deletes His Post

However, for another post that Sheamus made on Twitter, he faced backlash from the fans, and he had to delete his tweet. Why? The reason was that Sheamus mentioned the names of Gable Steveson and Fit Finlay, crediting them for helping him in his recovery.

The fans, though, didn’t take offense to the name Finlay but went after Sheamus for mentioning Gable Steveson, the NXT superstar the WWE Universe loves to hate.

The backlash Sheamus received for his post prompted him to delete it. The caption of the tweet, which had Sheamus’s pictures with Steveson and Finlay, read, “It takes a village of unsung beautiful heroes to put any fighter in any ring whether it be a sports stadium or a sports hall.. thanks fellas for all you do?? Sláinte!”

Why The WWE Universe Doesn't Like Gable Steveson?

The WWE Universe has despised Steve Gableson ever since he made his NXT debut in 2023. And this hate comes because of an alleged deed of Steveson. In 2019, Gableson and fellow wrestler Dylan Martinez were arrested for criminal sexual conduct.

Though they were not charged and later released from jail, public opinion stayed negative against them. The duo continued to maintain their innocence in the case.

And when Gable made his debut at WWE NXT in a match against Baron Corbin, he was heavily booed, so much so that even a heel face like Baron Corbin was surprised by the crowd’s reaction. The poor crowd reaction also prompted WWE to remove him from the NXT brand.

Unfortunately, Steveson’s transition to pro wrestling hasn’t been smooth, and it appears it won’t be either in the future. Sheamus deleted his post after posting a picture with Steveson and the negative reaction he got after that says that the fans just don’t like him.