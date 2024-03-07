Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Supermodel Tears Up Over Split With NFL Star in New Interview

Gisele Bündchen's recent tearful interview with Robin Roberts sheds new light on her feelings about the end of her marriage to Tom Brady, offering a rare glimpse into her personal struggles and reflection.

Gisele Bündchen tears up over divorce with Tom Brady

During the emotionally charged teaser for her interview with Robin Roberts, Bündchen could hardly contain her tears when reflecting on her separation from Brady, whom she had been married to for 13 years.

"You said it was the death of a dream," Roberts probes, referencing Bündchen's previous remarks on the end of her marriage. Overwhelmed, Bündchen responds, “Well, when you say...” before pausing, visibly emotional, and asking for a moment away from the camera.

This moment speaks volumes about the internal struggle Bündchen has faced, making it clear that the dissolution of her marriage was more than just tabloid fodder; it was a deeply personal tragedy for her. The cause of the rift, as widely speculated, stems from Brady's decision to unretire from the NFL, a move Bündchen reportedly did not support.

The teaser of Bündchen's interview suggests she's now taking control of her narrative, reflecting on her experiences, and asserting her needs and desires post-divorce. “Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work,” she shares, emphasizing the importance of authenticity to oneself.

Brady, the NFL star who briefly retired only to return to the field 40 days later, took an 11-day break from the Buccaneers to address "personal issues." His dedication to football, as admirable as it was for his career, seemed to cast a shadow over his familial obligations. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady reflected upon his return.

Bündchen, for her part, expressed her concerns about Brady's continued involvement in the NFL, not only due to the violent nature of the sport but also for the sake of their family's unity. "Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she shared with ELLE.

"We have grown apart," she explained, a simple yet profound acknowledgment of their divergent paths.

Post-divorce, rumors of infidelity surfaced, notably involving Bündchen and her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. Gisele Bündchen was recently spotted kissing her jiu-jitsu instructor and current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Brady, for his part, has been linked to model Iryna Shayk.

Despite the rumors, both Brady and Bündchen have emphasized their commitment to their children and to moving forward with grace. "We are a team, and that's beautiful. I look back, and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it," Bündchen reflected on her marriage with Brady.

The divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, while deeply personal, underscores a universal challenge many couples face: balancing professional ambitions with family life. What are your thoughts on this?