Does Patrick Mahomes already have a better career than Aaron Rodgers? Comparing their stats and records

Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes are two exceptional quarterbacks in the NFL. Mahomes, a talented young player, led the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl victory and even won the NFL MVP award at a young age. On the other hand, Rodgers has been a loyal member of the Green Bay Packers for twenty years, but surprised everyone by making a shocking move to the New York Jets in 2023.

As we compare Mahomes and Rodgers, it's more than Super Bowls and MVP awards – it's about dissecting stats and impact. Can Mahomes claim a more illustrious career than Rodgers? Let's delve into the numbers to find out.

Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes Playoff Performance

One key indicator of a quarterback's success is their performance in the playoffs, Patrick Mahomes has undeniably left a notable impact on the league. Within a brief stint in the NFL, he achieved a historic milestone by surpassing 5000 passing yards in a single season and Mahomes boasts an impressive playoff record of 13-3.

In comparison, Rodgers holds a record of 12-10. Nonetheless, due to his extended tenure in the league, Aaron Rodgers outpaces Mahomes regarding overall passing yards and touchdowns.

Patrick Mahoes Aaron Rodgers

Regular Season Playoffs Regular Season Playoffs Games (G) 80 14 230 22 Games Started (GS) 80 14 223 21 Pass Completions (COMP) 1,985 352 5,001 501 Attempted Passes (ATT) 2,993 523 7,660 774 Completion Percentage (PCT) 66.3 67.3 65.3 64.3 Passing Yards (YDS) 24,241 4,084 59,055 5,894 Average Yards per Game (AVG) 8.1 7.8 7.7 7.6 Touchdowns (TD) 192 35 475 45 Interceptions Thrown (INT) 49 7 105 13 Passer Rating (RATE) 105.7 107.4 103.6 100.1 Rushing Attempts (RSH ATT) 299 67 719 56 Rushing Yards (RSH YDS) 1,547 383 3,466 285 Yards per Rushing Attempt 5.2 5.7 4.8 5.1 Rushing Touchdowns (RSH TD) 12 5 35 4 Super Bowl Wins - 2 - 1 Super Bowl MVPs - 2 - 1 NFL MVPs 2 - 4

Advertisement

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes Super Bowls

Patrick Mahomes boasts a greater number of Super Bowl appearances than Aaron Rodgers, despite having significantly fewer NFL seasons under his belt. Mahomes has participated in three Super Bowls, whereas Rodgers has only made one appearance. Nevertheless, Rodgers clinched victory in his lone Super Bowl appearance and also earned the Super Bowl MVP honor.

Patrick Mahomes Aaron Rodgers Super Bowl Appearances 3 (2019, 2020,2022 1(2010) Super Bowl Wins 2 (LIV, LVII) 1(XLV) Super Bowl MVPs 2 (LIV,LVII) 1(XLV)

Also read: Who is Lamar Hunt and why is the AFC Championship Trophy named after him?

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes MVPs

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) award is a prestigious accolade in the NFL. Rodgers holds the edge in MVPs, having won the award four times. Mahomes, however, is just a little behind with two MVP titles. It's worth noting that Mahomes achieved this feat in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback, showcasing his rapid ascent to the league's top.

Aaron Rodgers vs Patrick Mahomes: Who is the better NFL Player?

Aaron Rodgers is widely recognized as an exceptionally skilled quarterback, excelling in pocket presence, pass accuracy, and field leadership. Meanwhile, a young talent, Patrick Mahomes has quickly risen to prominence.

Presently, Rodgers holds the edge, backed by two consecutive NFL MVP wins in 2020 and 2021. While their first five seasons show similar statistics, there's anticipation that Mahomes may eventually surpass Rodgers, especially in Super Bowl appearances and playoff performances.

Comparing Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers extends beyond Super Bowls and MVP awards. Mahomes, with two Super Bowl wins and an impressive playoff record, showcases his impact. Rodgers, a seasoned titan, boasts four MVP titles, reflecting sustained excellence.

Advertisement

The challenge lies in recognizing distinct qualities that define greatness. Mahomes' youth and promising trajectory versus Rodgers' longevity create a compelling narrative beyond statistics.

Does Patrick Mahomes already have a better career than Aaron Rodgers? The answer is subjective.

Advertisement

Also read:Which NFL record did Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce set by overtaking Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski in Chiefs vs Bills?