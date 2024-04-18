Here’s Why Patrick Mahomes Declined to Host SNL Like Travis Kelce

Patrick Mahomes, as of now, would like to not engage in activities other than football because he has a fear which needs to be overcome. The Kansas City Chiefs player recently talked about why he declined to host SNL, unlike Travis Kelce.

Patrick Mahomes needs to overcome one fear to be able to take part in other activities

Patrick Mahomes' fearless play on the field is known to the world. But just like others, he also has one fear which he needs to tackle to go beyond football. In an interview with Sean Gregory of Time Magazine, the Chiefs quarterback revealed that he fears "teleprompters" when asked if he would like to present NBC's late-night show, just like his Chiefs teammate Kelce. He further stated that he is not good with scripted events where one has to be dependent on teleprompters to deliver dialogues.

The 28-year-old also revealed the reasons behind his fear. It was due to an incident that happened in the past with a teleprompter. It happened at the ESPY Awards, which resulted in him being reluctant to go back to hosting. The event's experience has left a huge influence on Mahomes' thoughts on hosting any event again.

Meanwhile, Kelce is enjoying the offseason beyond the football field. The 34-year-old has already been described as the "perfect host" for his hosting abilities. The Chiefs tight end impressed everyone with his skills at "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" The Amazon Prime series pits celebrities against each other to respond to questions. The series, which will have 20 episodes, is currently in production.

Kelce also co-hosts the sports-bound podcast "New Heights" alongside his elder brother Jason Kelce. The Super Bowl champion brothers invited their first guest from the music industry, rapper Lil Dicky, last week.

