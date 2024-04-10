Travis and Jason Kelce Welcome Rapper ‘Lil Dicky’ as New Heights Podcast Continues to Make Major Broadcasting Changes

The Kelce brothers, Travis and Jason, are stirring up excitement in the podcasting world as they welcome rapper Lil Dicky, the first guest from the music industry this season, to their acclaimed 'New Heights' podcast. Known for his comedic flair and hit TV show 'DAVE,' Lil Dicky's addition promises a blend of entertainment and insights into the Philadelphia sports scene that fans can't afford to miss.

Lil Dicky Adds a Fresh Beat to 'New Heights' with His Wit and Humor

Lil Dicky, also known as Dave Burd, is not just a musical sensation but a die-hard Eagles fan, making him a perfect match for the Kelce brothers' podcast. His upcoming appearance is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives, hilarious anecdotes, and perhaps a few uncensored surprises, adding a new dimension to 'New Heights.'

In a teaser for the upcoming episode, Jason Kelce stated, "We can't wait for fans to hear Lil Dicky's uncensored stories and his take on Philly sports. It's going to be a blast!"

'New Heights' Goes Live with Star NFL Players and Exciting Competitions

As 'New Heights' gears up for a live show in Cincinnati, Ohio, the excitement reaches fever pitch with top NFL stars joining the Kelce brothers on stage. Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Orlando Brown Jr. and star quarterback Joe Burrow are set to grace the live podcast, adding their insights and experiences to the mix.

The live event isn't just about interviews; it's a celebration of sportsmanship and entertainment. The first annual Great Lombaby Games will feature friendly competitions between University of Cincinnati athletes and academics, with Travis and Jason Kelce taking on roles as commentators and referees.

This major broadcasting change marks a new era for 'New Heights,' as Travis and Jason Kelce hint at future world tours and continue to captivate audiences with their unique blend of sports, entertainment, and unfiltered conversations.

