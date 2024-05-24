Why Randy Orton Should Win WWE King of the Ring Tournament 2024?

Randy Orton is widely regarded as one of the greats ever to lace boots and step foot inside a squared circle. The Viper has managed to win every prize in WWE, including the WWE Championship, World Heavyweight Championship, Intercontinental Championship, United States Championship, and Tag Team Championship.

The Apex Predator has also won the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank briefcase, and the main event, WrestleMania.

The 14-time champion made his much-anticipated return to WWE last year at Survivor Series War Games 2023 as the final member of team Cody Rhodes.

WWE has kept Orton in the spotlight ever since he returned to the company; just after his arrival, he faced Roman Reigns and LA Knight in a triple-threat match at the Royal Rumble 2024 main event. Later, The Viper teamed up with Kevin Ownes and wrestled against the new Bloodline at WWE Backlash 2024.

Recently, Randy Orton participated in the WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament. He made his way to the semi-finals and will face Tama Tonga to become a finalist on Friday Night SmackDown. If Apex Predator wins against Tama Tonga, he will lock horns with Gunther for the crown of WWE King of the Ring 2024.

So, why Randy Orton should win the WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament? Well, at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Presser, Triple H announced some ground-breaking news: not only will the winner of King and Queen of the Ring 2024 be crowned, but they will also get a title shot according to their brands at Summer Slam 2024.

Randy Orton is currently signed to the SmackDown brand, and the leading champion on Blue Brand is none other than The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. Randy Orton and Cody share a long history.

Cody Rhodes was Randy Orton's protege in 2008. They were a faction of three that indulged all third-generation superstars Randy, Cody, and Ted Deb Jr. They were called The Legacy.

The concept of The Legacy faction was that Randy Orton was the main attraction and main eventer, and Cody Rhodes and Ted Jr. were the co-main events.

If Randy Orton manages to win WWE King of the Ring 2024, fans can finally witness this rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton. And who knows? The Viper Randy Orton might turn heel, which is what he is best known for. With Roman Reigns's departure, there is no legitimate heel superstar who could be a potential threat to Cody Rhodes or could build an arch storyline or program with him.

Randy Orton's win at the WWE King of the Ring 2024 tournament could be a massive move. Finally, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will get a considerable storyline that could actually entertain fans.

WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 Match Card

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs Logan Paul: WWE Undisputed Champion Match

2. Becky Lynch (c) vs Liv Morgan: WWE Women's World Championship

3. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed: WWE Intercontinental Championship

4. King of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown King of the Ring

5. Queen of the Ring finals: Final Match to crown Queen of the Ring

