‘That's Insane’: Fans Excited as WWE Announces Two-Night SummerSlam 2026

WWE has again dropped a massive treat for fans; WWE posted on its social media and informed fans they will host first every two-night WWE Summer Slam pay-per-view next year.

WWE tweeted and informed, "SummerSlam is coming to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN for TWO NIGHTS on August 1-2, 2026."

These couple of years can be counted as the prime years of WWE products, during which the company saw a significant rise in business from television ratings, merchandise sales, social media numbers, ticket sales, sponsorship deals, and more.

Under the new leadership of TKO Group, WWE is training to expand its reach and make big moves. It constantly hosts multiple significant premium live events overseas outside the United States. As of now, WWE has hosted two international events: Elimination Chamber 2024 in Australia and WWE Backlash 2024 in France.

Fans are highly anticipated for two nights of Summer Slam 2024, and the WWE Universe has been buzzing since WWE publicly announced the event.

A fan commented under the WWE post about Summer Slam 2026, "Two nights? They're trying to make up for not choosing them for Mania."

Another fan commented, "So if it's a two-night event, we should expect a unique stage, right?"

One fan commented, "Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins in the Main Event."

While the next fan commented, "Brock Lesnar finna show out."

All WWE Pay Per View For 2024

This year has been remarkable for WWE so far; the iconic reign of Roman Reigns came to an end at WrestleMania 40, The Rock wrestled in Squared Circle after almost eleven years in a proper wrestling match, and many more so far WWE has managed to host multiple significant events from WrestleMania XL, Royal Rumble 2024, Elimination Chamber 2024, Backlash 2024, the year is just getting started. WWE is all geared up to host more spectacular events this year. Here is the list of all events WWE will host this year.

May 25: WWE King and Queen of the Ring Saudi Arabia

May 26: WWE NXT Battleground

June 15: WWE Clash at the Castle

July 6: WWE Money in the Bank

August 3: Summer Slam 2024

