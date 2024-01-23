Joel Embiid breaks Wilt Chamberlain’s 76ers record with career high 70 vs Spurs: Who has most points in an NBA game?

Joel Embiid, with a record-breaking 70-point score, tops the NBA this season, steering the Philadelphia 76ers to clinch a 133-123 triumph over the San Antonio Spurs.

The highest score for the franchise was punctuated by 18 rebounds, a career-best for Embiid.

He made striking field goals - 24 out of 41, and exceptionally tallied 21 out of 23 free throws. It was a memorable moment when Embiid surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's score of 68, a hike that hadn't been experienced since December 1967.

As a six-time All-Star and the defense MVP, Embiid consistently impressed with 30-point scores in 21 consecutive matches, contributing to the team's six-game winning streak.

In the 29-minute face-up between the 7-footers, rookie Victor Wembanyama managed 33 points and seven rebounds, but his Spurs still lagged in the game with a 5-19 road record.

Taking the lead by 14 points, Embiid returned to the court with the league's top score in sight. Philadelphia kept Embiid in possession until he equaled his 59-point career high, and then some.

Before Embiid's feat, the highest score this NBA season was 64 points by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Even before the game started, all eyes were on the contest between Embiid and Wembanyama. Intense anticipation was in the air as fans gathered to glimpse Spurs' prodigy Wembanyama.

But it was Philadelphia's star, Embiid, who made sure that everyone remembered his record-breaking performance.

Who holds the record for the most points in a single NBA game?

Wilt Chamberlain set the unassailable NBA record of scoring 100 points in a game in 1962. Kobe Bryant holds the second highest single game point total with 81 points, still trailing Chamberlain's record by 19 points.

During the 1960s, Chamberlain's awe-inspiring dominance earned him an invaluable position in this unique ranking, even though his place merely lies at 7th among the NBA's all-time high scorers.

Bryant's 81-point game attracts nearly as much fame as Chamberlain's 100. It marks one of the only two instances in NBA history where a player scored 80 or more points in a game, with the other player being Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns who managed to score 70 points.

It would not be an exaggeration to state that Kobe was the backbone of the offense on that memorable day.

With him taking 46 out of 88 field-goal attempts by his team and 20 of the Lakers’ 33 free throws, his efficiency remained unscathed despite the heavy workload; as his statistics register a 61% shot from the field, a 54% from the 3-point range, and 90% from the line.

In the rank of the highest scores made by a player in a single NBA game, Embiid stands at the 12th position.

In doing so, Embiid also joined the exclusive club of NBA players who scored at least 70 points in a game, which includes David Robinson (1994) and Wilt Chamberlain (six times, the last being in 1963) thereby, becoming one of the only centers to achieve this feat.

Moreover, only Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor (1960) have managed to achieve a feat similar to Embiid’s 70-point, 15-rebound performance.

