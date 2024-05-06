Are Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov Blood Relatives?

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev both belong to Degastan, Russia and are two of the biggest names in the world of professional mixed martial arts. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev were initial flagbearers who cemented the name of Russian fighters as the new breed in UFC.

Khabib Nurmagomedov made his professional debut in UFC in 2012, and by year 2018, he managed to capture UFC lightweight champion. One of the critical moments in his career was his high-voltage rivalry with former UFC two divisional champion Conor McGregor at UFC 229.

The Eagle announced his retirement from the sport undefeated with a decorated record of 29 wins and no losses in his mixed martial arts career in the year 2021 after his title defense against Justin Geathje at UFC 254.

On the other hand, just after Khabib dropped his lightweight championship, Islam Makhachev climbed the ladder and managed to defeat Charles Oliveira in 2022 at UFC 280. He fought Alexander Volkanovski and beat him two times in a row, and then Islam was crowned as the new UFC pound-for-pound number one ranked fighter on the planet.

Are Khabib Nurmagomadov and Islam Makhachev Brothers?

Khabib and Islam are seen together at all times. Both are each other's team partners and are always in each other's corner. Fans often think they both are brothers.

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not biological brothers; Makhachev and Khabib are both childhood friends from Dagestan. They both used to train together under the supervision of Khabib's father and their coach, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Khabib and Islam Makhachev eventually joined UFC, and now both have cemented their legacies as one of the all-time greats.

The Eagle is enjoying his retirement, and Islam Makhachev is set to defend his championship against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302; Khabib is helping Islam in his fight camp against Dustin Poirier.

