Will Lakers Add Bronny James Next Season To Keep LeBron James From Leaving? Report

According to an inside source, the Los Angeles Lakers are actively considering bringing in LeBron James' son, Bronny, for the next season.

This report by sports journalists Sam Amick, Anthony Slater, and Jovan Buha reveals that the team is taking into account LeBron James' contentment and his significant influence within the organization.

The team's flexibility in recruitment is noticeable. In 2024 they could potentially use their first-round pick, which hinges on the decision of the New Orleans Pelicans regarding the major Davis trade.

Also in their arsenal are two second-round selections that they could utilize - a pick from the LA Clippers and the less favored choice between the Grizzlies' and Wizards' picks.

This speculation comes after a buzz about LeBron James senior's potential return to the Lakers during the offseason.

Quite a few former NBA stars have voiced their thoughts on the possible alliance of the two James on the court.

A notable remark comes from ex-Golden State Warriors guard, Baron Davis, who shows great enthusiasm for the idea of the father-son duo playing together.

Bronny James' College Basketball Challenges and Lakers Rumors

In his freshman season with the University of Southern California Trojans, Bronny James' performance hasn't been exceptional so far. Across 16 games in the 2023-24 season, he's averaged 5.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game, with a 35.6% field goal shooting and a 27.1% from the three-point range.

Lately, the 19-year-old has found it to be challenging to score, failing to notch up ten or more points in his last five matches. His highest score during this period was nine points, scored against Oregon State University.

In that game, Bronny shot 3 out of 7 from the field and 1 out of 5 from the three-point line, while also picking up three rebounds, six assists, and a steal, helping the Trojans secure a 28-point victory.

The Trojans haven't been in action since their defeat to Stanford University on February 10, but are set to face the University of Utah on Thursday night.

The question of whether or not the Lakers will move to land Bronny before the next season remains open. However, such a move could boost their chances of retaining

LeBron James in the offseason. As the 2024 NBA Draft approaches, expect the rumors linking Bronny to the Lakers to increase over the upcoming months.

