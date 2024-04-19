Will Rashee Rice Play in 2024 NFL Season With Chiefs? WR’s Recent Move With Patrick Mahomes Reflects Positive Future

Rashee Rice has been going through some serious legal battles, which have made fans wonder if he'll be there in the 2024 season. The Chiefs' wide receiver was recently spotted with Patrick Mahomes on the field, hinting that there's a possibility of him playing with the Chiefs in the upcoming season.

Rashee Rice Was Spotted Practicing With Patrick Mahomes

Rashee Rice was recently filmed catching passes and running routes with Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes is often spotted in practice and workout sessions with his teammates to use the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season. And the Chiefs star quarterback welcomed his wide receiver despite controversy surrounding him.

Mahomes and Rice worked out together during the workout program organized for the teams with head coaches who were returning. Patrick Mahomes knows that the pressure on the team is real to get the third back-to-back win, and thus, he's wasting no time unused for practice this offseason.

Also Read: Andy Reid HINTS at Rashee Rice's Future With Chiefs After Being Sued 10 MILLION Dollars For Multi-car Crash

Rashee Rice is an important part of the Chiefs, and they definitely need him. Fans may also feel the same if they want a Super Bowl win this season. The star wide receiver had a good rookie year in the 2023 season and in no time became Mahomes' trustable ball target. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

The controversial wide receiver caught about 79 passes for around 938 yards with seven touchdowns during his regular season. But his consistent record might overlap the serious lawsuit that he is currently battling. The charges against Rashee Rice are serious, and if proven guilty, he would have severe consequences.

Also Read: Travis Kelce WARNS Chiefs New-Hire Louis Rees-Zammit About Struggles With Team in Upcoming Months; FRESH TAKE

Advertisement

However, when talking about charges, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid hinted that the team would welcome Rice as long as he learned from his mistakes. "As long as he’s learned from it... that’s the important part of it," Andy Reid had said during a press conference. Let's see what the future brings for the wide receiver.