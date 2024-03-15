Will The Rock Compete After WrestleMania 40? All You Need To Know About Brahma Bull’s Post-Mania Plans

WWE is set to host one of the biggest WrestleMania of all time this year, the WrestleMania 40 card looks already spectacular with some major names competing on the card including Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Rhea Ripley, and many more.

One WWE superstar who grabbed the most eye-balls and headlines is former WWE champion, the returning Brahma Bull The Rock. The current Arc between Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Cody Rhodes is getting more twisted and interesting with each passing day.

Fans are excited and surprised to see The Rock appearing on the weekly episode of SmackDown, this coming episode will make it a third back-to-back appearance on Friday Night SmackDown.

The Rock himself has claimed he is a long gamer hinting at his long WWE run after he became part of the TKO Boards of Directors. A couple of days back a report suggested The Rock will wrestle multiple matches this year and most likely he will wrestle in Saudi Arabia.



A recent report by WON has discussed a posibility of whether The Rock will compete after WrestleMania 40 or not.

Meltzer has expressed, “Johnson starts filming 'The Smashing Machine' on 5/1. This rules him out of the May Saudi Arabia show and makes SummerSlam tough depending on the schedule. It could mean the earliest he could do another match would be the second Saudi Arabia show. And I could see him waiting for WrestleMania.”

The Rock’s WrestleMania 40 Recap

The Brahma Bull The Rock made his WWE comeback at Monday Night Raw Day 1 edition and planet first seed of his in-ring by saying “Should I sit on the Head of the table” and hinted at the dream match with his cousin and current WWE Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.



On the other hand, Cody Rhodes managed to win the Royal Rumble 2024, and he broke a major record of winning the Royal Rumble two times in a row, a record only held by three WWE legends.



On February 2nd, 2024’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Cody Rhodes appeared on the show to announce his WrestleMania 40 opponent, surprisingly Cody Rhodes revealed he will not announce his opponent as there is someone else who wants to face Roman Reigns.

And shockingly The Rock made his return and replaced Cody Rhodes against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Fans felt robbed and quickly turned their backs on The Rock and hijacked social media and weekly episodes with “We Want Cody” and “RockySucks” chants.

At a WrestleMania 40 presser, Cody Rhodes announced he would finish his story and face Roman Reigns, shockingly The Rock turned heel and shook his hands with his cousin Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins joined forces with Cody Rhodes to stop Roman Reigns and The Rock.



Now, The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will take place at WrestleMania 40 Night One if Cody Rhodes and Seth manage to win the bout against Roman and Rock, according to the stipulation no member of Bloodline.



And if The Rock and Roman manage to win the WrestleMania 40 tag team match Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes will become The Rock’s choice matchup.

There’s a lot to unfold in this Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns 2 arc. What do you think is in store? Comment below.

