WPL 2024: Virat Kohli Calls RCB Women’s Team ‘Superwomen’; Face Times Smriti Mandhana as They Lift Trophy

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on Sunday, made history as they clinched their first-ever Women’s Premier League Title. Smriti Mandhana’s team beat Meg Lanning’s Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets to take the trophy home, something the fans had been waiting for a long time.

RCB lifts WPL 2024 trophy

Bangalore’s fierce bowling attack, led by Shreyanka Patil, helped them earn a convincing victory in the final game of the month-long tournament. Patil grabbed four crucial wickets while Sophie Molineux’s three-wicket haul assisted in limiting Delhi to a mere score of 113 runs as they were all out by the end of 18.3 overs.

Bangalore showed the same command in their batting also as they only gave away 2 wickets while chasing down the total. The opening partnership of Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Divine put up 49 runs on the board before the latter departed. After putting in 33 more runs with Ellyse Perry, Smriti too departed. However, Perry and Richa Ghosh then took the baton in their hand and made sure they crossed the final mark with 3 balls to spare.

Virat Kohli and others react to RCB’s WPL 2024 victory

Virat Kohli, the former skipper of RCB men’s team, took to Instagram and shared the ‘Champions’ graphic posted on the team’s social media handle. While sharing the graphic, he referred to the players as “Superwomen”.

RCB also shared an image from the post-match celebrations, in which Virat can be seen on a video call with Smriti Mandhana, seemingly giving his best wishes as the team emerged champions of the second season of WPL.

Chris Gayle, a former RCB men’s team player, reacted to this historic victory as the franchise finally lifted the trophy in the league. Applauding the efforts of the women, Gayle wrote, “RCB-W champions of WPL. Congrats on an outstanding season. Finally Ee Sala Cup Namdu.”

Even the RCB fans are over the moon as the women’s team achieved what the men’s team couldn’t in the 17 seasons of IPL. Finally, having a trophy is the biggest delight for the fans as they express their happiness all over social media.

While one fan wrote, “Finally RCB Won their first trophy,” another one wrote, “What men couldn't do, women can do it simply better. Congratulations RCB.”

RCB grabs the orange and purple cap

Even the orange and purple cap for WPL 2024 were grabbed by Royal Challengers Bangalore as Ellyse Perry emerged as the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 341 runs across nine matches and Shreyanka Patil took away the purple cap with 13 dismissals.