Lagaan, Slumdog Millionaire, RRR’s music to be celebrated by Academy Museum in special LA event

Indian cinema has come a long way and has found a reputed place on the global map. From international awards to global collaborations, our stars and stories have traveled the world and how! In a recent announcement, it has been revealed that the coveted Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has decided to celebrate Indian cinema.

Academy Museum to honor the music of three Indian-origin movie

The official social media handle of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has announced that they are organizing a special event in USA’s LA. Sharing a poster of all three movies, they wrote, “On Saturday, May 18th, at 6:30 pm, immerse yourself in the vibrant world of Indian cinema as we celebrate the musical mastery of RRR (2022), SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008), and LAGAAN (2001).”

The organizers revealed that the soundscapes of these iconic films will be followed by a live tabla and dance performance by Bollypop and Sadubas where they will recreate the music from all three movies.

More about RRR

This SS Rajamouli director holds a long and special history with the Academy Awards. RRR's song Naatu Naatu starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won the Best Song at the Academy Awards 2023. The movie has several accolades in its name including 6 National Film Awards and a Golden Globe Awards.

Lagaan on the other hand is a cult Indian classic released in 2001 and was a story of a village affected by drought and heavy British taxes. Led by Aamir Khan, the period musical also starred Gracy Singh and Rachel Shelley in the lead. Laagaan won a total of eight National Awards among other achievements.

Slumdog Millionaire on the other hand was set in India and starred several stars including Anil Kapoor, late actor Irrfan Khan, Dev Patel, and Frieda Pinto. The movie went on to win several Oscars in 2009, including Best Director for Danny Boyle, Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Film Editing, Best Sound Editing, and Best Sound Mixing for Resul Pookutty. AR Rahman brought home the Best Original Score and Best Original Song for his song Jai Ho in the movie.

