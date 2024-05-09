Bigg Boss 17 fame Ankita Lokhande, known for her role in Pavitra Rishta is a popular actress in the television industry. Ankita Lokhande recently made headlines for her role in the Randeep Hooda-starrer movie Swatantra Veer Savarkar.

Ankita Lokhande has expressed her profound admiration and affection for Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit. She will be seen paying heartfelt tribute to her in the upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 4.

Ankita Lokhande’s surprise for Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 4

Colors shared a new promo of Dance Deewane 4 on their social media handle. In the promo, Ankita was seen dancing for her favorite actress Madhuri Dixit on her birthday in a Marathi avatar inspired by Dixit's famous song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab.

Wishing Madhuri Dixit a joyous birthday, Lokhande expressed her unwavering fandom, saying, "Happy Birthday to you Ma’am! I love you! I have always been your fan and will always be your fan." The moment was a blend of admiration and affection as Lokhande and Dixit graced the stage together, creating magic with their dance moves.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Ankita Lokhande’s look

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant flawlessly recreated Madhuri's iconic look, wearing a vibrant yellow blouse featuring a diamond-cut neckline and elegant puffed sleeves with golden dots. Complementing the look, she wore a green dhoti with striking red and golden borders, elegantly draped in the traditional Marathi style.

Advertisement

Adding a touch of grace, she accessorized with Marathi jewelry, including a koka (nose ring), a choker necklace, and a Rani Haar. Completing the look, she wore a lavish golden belt around her waist, exuding grace and sophistication.

Ankita sported a striking dark red lipstick to complement her understated natural makeup. She kept her hair open in curls, adding a touch of elegance to her look.

More about Dance Deewane 4

Dance Deewane has been receiving immense love from the audience with their new season featuring contestants spanning three generations. Leading the judging panel for Dance Deewane 4 is Madhuri Dixit, renowned for her mastery of dance, alongside iconic actor Suniel Shetty. Adding a delightful touch as the show’s host is the laughter queen, Bharti Singh. Tune in to ColorsTV and Jiocinema every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm to catch this captivating reality show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik to get married in July; announcement VIDEO leaves fans ecstatic