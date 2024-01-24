WWE Royal Rumble Winners
Here is a list of WWE Royal Rumble Winners from 1988 to 2023. This list includes Royal Rumble Winners for both men and women.
WWE Royal Rumble is one of five major pay-per-views of WWE that they host annually. Royal Rumble is also known as the first platform and the start of Road to WrestleMania. WrestleMania is the most prestigious and biggest show in the whole professional wrestling industry.
WWE is best known for its theme-based events from Survivor Series pay-per-view for Survivor Series match types, and Hell in a cell event for hell-in-a-cell match types. Royal Royal events are based on battle royals.
From 2018, onwards WWE hosts two major traditional Royal Rumble matches at Royal Rumble pay-per-events which they generally host in the first month of the year January. One for female superstars and another for male superstars.
30 WWE stars enter the ring in the Royal Rumble match at a span of every 90 seconds, and superstars try to eliminate competitors. The iron survivor of the match wins the Royal Rumble match and gets a chance to challenge the champion of their choice at the WrestleMania main-event.
WWE hosted its first Royal Rumble event in year 1988, and now after almost 37 years, it is one of the most important events of WWE, which changes the landscape in major WWE storylines.
This year, WWE is set to host the 37th edition of the Royal Rumble series, Royal Rumble 2024 this weekend Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Fans will get their two WrestleMania 40 main eventers at Royal Rumble 2024.
Men’s Royal Rumble Winners
WWE hosted their first Royal Rumble almost 37 years back in 1988. Jim Duggan was the first WW superstar to win a Royal Rumble battle royal and with time Royal Rumble became one of the most important events WWE hosts every year.
The latest Royal Rumble WWE hosted was WWE Royal Rumble 2023, and Cody Rhodes won that rumble and challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, but he failed to complete his story. Cody Rhodes is entering this year’s Royal Rumble match to re-write his story.
|
Royal Rumble Winner
|
Year
|
Last Eliminated
|Jim Duggan
|1988
|One Man Gang
|Big John Studd
|1989
|Ted DiBiase
|Hulk Hogan
|1990
|Mr. Perfect
|Hulk Hogan
|1991
|Earthquake
|Ric Flair
|1992
|Sid Justice
|Yokozuna
|1993
|Randy Savage
|Bret Hart and Lex Luger
|1994
|Eliminating each other
|Shawn Michaels
|1995
|The British Bulldog
|Shawn Michaels
|1996
|Diesel
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|1997
|Bret Hart
|
Royal Rumble Winner
|
Year
|
Last Eliminated
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|1998
|The Rock
|Mr. McMahon
|1999
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|The Rock
|2000
|Big Show
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|2001
|Kane
|Triple H
|2002
|Kurt Angle
|Brock Lesnar
|2003
|The Undertaker
|Chris Benoit
|2004
|Big Show
|Batista and John Cena (Draw)
|2005
|Eliminating each other
|Rey Mysterio
|2006
|Randy Orton
|The Undertaker
|2007
|Shawn Michaels
|
Royal Rumble Winner
|
Year
|
Last Eliminated
|John Cena
|2008
|Triple H
|Randy Orton
|2009
|Triple H
|Edge
|2010
|John Cena
|Alberto Del Rio
|2011
|Santino Marella
|Sheamus
|2012
|Chris Jericho
|John Cena
|2013
|Ryback
|Batista
|2014
|Roman Reigns
|Roman Reigns
|2015
|Rusev
|Triple H
|2016
|Dean Ambrose
|Randy Orton
|2017
|Roman Reigns
|
Royal Rumble Winner
|
Year
|
Last Eliminated
|Shinsuke Nakamura
|2018
|Roman Reigns
|Seth Rollins
|2019
|Braun Strowman
|Drew McIntyre
|2020
|Roman Reigns
|Edge
|2021
|Randy Orton
|Brock Lesnar
|2022
|Drew McIntyre
|Cody Rhodes
|2023
|Gunther
Women’s Royal Rumble Winners
WWE hosted the first women’s Royal Rumble match at Royal Rumble 2018, and Empress of Tomorrow Asuka became the first women’s Royal Rumble winner. And the last women’s Royal Rumble WWE hosted was Royal Rumble 2023. Rhea Ripley won the last Royal Rumble match and became WWE women's champion at WrestleMania 39. WWE is set to host the 7th women’s Royal Rumble at Royal Rumble 2024.
|
Royal Rumble Winner
|
Year
|
Last Eliminated
|Asuka
|2018
|Nikki Bella
|Becky Lynch
|2019
|Charlotte Flair
|Charlotte Flair
|2020
|Shayna Baszler
|Bianca Belair
|2021
|Rhea Ripley
|Ronda Rousey
|2022
|Charlotte Flair
|Rhea Ripley
|2023
|Liv Morgan
Most WWE Royal Rumble Wins
Royal Rumble is one of the most important events and winning Royal Rumble is the dream of every WWE superstar and the upcoming professional wrestler, but not many could fulfill this dream. There are only 36 WWE superstars who ever won Royal Rumble. Interestingly, some superstars have won the Royal Rumble more than once.
|Superstar
|Years
|Number of times
|Stone Cold Steve Austin
|1997, 1998, 2001
|3 Times
|Hulk Hogan
|1990, 1991
|2 Times
|Shawn Michaels
|1995, 1996
|2 Times
|Triple H
|2002, 2016
|2 Times
|Brock Lesnar
|2003, 2022
|2 Times
|Batista
|2005, 2014
|2 Times
|John Cena
|2008, 2013
|2 Times
|Randy Orton
|2009, 2017
|2 Times
|Edge
|2010, 2021
|2 Times
Which year did the WWE Royal Rumble start?
The Royal Rumbles events are mainly based on a battle royal format. WWE hosts a Royal Rumble battle royal with a superstar entering the ring every 90 seconds with some pre-announced surprises.
WWE Legend Patt Patterson was the mind behind the Royal Rumble match. WWE hosted its first Royal Rumble event back in 1988, and Jim Duggan was the first Royal Rumble winner.
Who are the current WWE Royal Rumble winners?
Last year at Royal Rumble 2023, Cody Rhodes returned from injury as the number 30 and claimed the crown of Royal Rumble 2023 winner after eliminating Gunther who was from the number 1 spot.
Cody Rhodes then challenged Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Unfortunately, he was lost his main-event match and Roman Reigns retained. The American Nightmare is set to re-write his story and is entering the Royal Rumble 2024 match.
On the flip side, Rhea Ripley entered the Royal Rumble 2023, match on the number spot and won the match to crown herself as the women’s Royal Rumble 2023 winner.
She challenged Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39, Rhea Ripley managed to defeat Charlotte Flair and she is still the WWE women’s champion as of now.
Who holds the record for the highest number of appearances in WWE Royal Rumble?
WWE Hall of Famer Kane holds the record for the highest number of appearances in The Royal Rumble matches, Kofi Kingston is currently the active superstar who holds the record for most appearances in Royal Rumble matches. Kofi Kingston is set to enter in Royal Rumble 2024 as well.
How to watch the WWE Royal Rumble?
This year WWE is set to host Royal Rumble 2024, on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. For people in the United States of America, the show will start at 8 PM EST, Saturday. See more details on Royal Rumble 2024 timings.
