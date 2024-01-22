WWE spoiler: Possible post-WrestleMania 40 plans for Roman Reigns and the Bloodline REVEALED

WWE has officially begun the Road to WrestleMania 40, undoubtedly the grandest event in the history of professional wrestling. Roman Reigns is the undisputed universal champion and the main box-office attraction of WWE.



He has been the WWE champion for almost four years now, he captured the WWE Universal championship in 2020, and the WWE championship at WrestleMania 38, after defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event in a champion vs champion winner-take-all matchup.

Roman Reigns’s character as The Tribal Chief, gained him popularity to the next level. The Head of the table has main-event three WrestleMania’s is row as a champion and retained every time.



This year will mark his fourth main event as champion in a row, some earlier reports suggested Roman Reigns will main-event this year’s WrestleMania either against Cody Rhodes or The Rock.

Some people and experts believe Roman Reigns’s championship reign will go beyond WrestleMania 40, and he is slated to break Hulk Hogan’s championship reign record before he drops his championship.

A report by PWS suggests, that if Roman Reigns retains his WWE undisputed championship at WrestleMania 40, WWE is planning Solo Sikoa to go against Roman Reigns in a major feud.



“The plan is for Roman vs. Solo to happen after WrestleMania if Roman is to retain. The idea is to drop subtle hints of problems between the two and lead to a split at WrestleMania – that's the current plan.”



Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40?

This year will mark the fourth WrestleMania in a row for Roman Reigns as a champion, he main-event WrestleMania 37 in a triple threat match and retained his title, next year Roman Reigns faced The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, in a winner takes it all champion verse champion match-up.



At the recent, The Tribal Chief main event WrestleMania 39 faced Cody Rhodes in the main event and Reigns managed to retain his title for the third time.

A recent report by PWS suggests Roman Reigns will defend his WWE undisputed championship against Cody Rhodes or The Rock, and WWE is strongly considering a triple threat match-up at WrestleMania 40, following the pattern of WrestleMania 30 and WrestleMania 20.



Another report from PWS suggested which match WWE is looking forward to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns or The Rock vs Roman Reigns as a singles match,



“The controversy persists as WWE has not yet made a decision regarding Roman's plan for WrestleMania. I've been informed by multiple sources that a match between The Rock and Roman has been extensively discussed, much more than the possibility of Cody vs Roman.” PWS expressed.

