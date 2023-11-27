WWE WrestleMania 40 Rumor: Possible card involving CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Logan Paul and more leaked

Survivor Series WarGames 2023 marked the end of WWE's pay-per-view year and the start of the road to WrestleMania 40. The next major pay-per-view event is Royal Rumble 2024.

After the Royal Rumble 2024, WWE will host their major Elimination Chamber 2024 show in Australia. Elimination Chamber 2024 will be the last destination before the grandest event in sports entertainment WrestleMania 40.

According to recent reports by Xero News, WrestleMania 40, the biggest stage in pro wrestling history, is set to take place in Philadelphia. As the most important pay-per-view event of WWE, the company is working on some potential matches for the event.

The list of potential matches at WrestleMania 40

CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Night 1

LA Knight vs Logan Paul

Jimmy Uso vs Jey Uso

Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre

Who will Roman Reigns face at WrestleMania 40

The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed Universal Champion of the world. And has main-evented back-to-back three WrestleMania’s in a row and stood tall every single time.

The Head Of The Table is currently enjoying his part-time schedule and last defended his title against Megastar LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023.

It's natural for fans to be curious about who will challenge Roman Reigns for his prestigious undisputed gold at WrestleMania 40.

Among the top contenders is The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes. He previously main-evented WrestleMania 39 against Roman Reigns, but unfortunately lost his match due to interference by Solo Sikoa.

Fans and experts now feel Cody Rhodes is prepared to dethrone Roman Reigns and complete his story.

On the other hand, Roman Reigns's cousin and former WWE champion The Rock is another favorite to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think will face Tribal Chief at Mania - Rock or Cody Rhodes?



