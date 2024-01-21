10 Facts To Know About Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Structure

On January 22, the much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya shall take place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with other dignitaries, are set to grace the grand ceremony, which shall be telecast live on screens across India. Devotees have been urged to participate virtually and witness the celebrations on Monday.

Following the consecration event, starting on January 24, the doors of the temple will open to devotees, marking the culmination of a historic journey.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir Began Building in 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Mandir on August 5, 2020, which then saw the construction of the temple over the course of three years. The temple's affairs are overseen by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, a trust created by the central government.

This body not only manages the temple but is also actively involved in the construction process, overseeing a vast area of 2.7 acres, as reported by Jagran Josh. And now, the nation awaits the "Pran Pratishtha" ceremony, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Here are some of the most interesting facts that you need to know about the structure of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Advertisement

10 interesting facts about Lord Ram’s Temple structure

1. The Ayodhya Ram Temple, constructed in the Nagar style, boasts a length of 380 feet, a width of 250 feet, and a towering height of 161 feet.

2. Rising proudly, the temple stands three-storied, with each floor towering at 20 feet. A total of 392 pillars and 44 doors contribute to its grandeur.

3. Within its sacred walls, the temple houses five distinctive Mandaps - Nritya, Rang, Sabha, Prarthna, and Kirtan, each serving its unique purpose.

4. Devotees enter through the east, climbing 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. Thoughtfully, ramps and lifts cater to the comfort of differently-abled and elderly visitors.

5. Remarkably, the entire temple is constructed without the use of iron, showcasing a commitment to traditional craftsmanship by the trust.

6. Surrounding the temple, four distinct temples pay homage to the Sun god, goddess Bhagwati, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Shiva. Maa Annapurna and Hanuman temples grace the northern and southern sides, respectively.

7. The temple's foundation boasts a robust 14-meter-thick layer of roller-compacted concrete, mimicking the appearance of artificial rock.

8. A 21-foot-high granite plinth acts as a shield against ground moisture, ensuring the longevity of this sacred structure.

9. Emphasizing environmental water conservation, the entire construction is accomplished using indigenous technology, a testament to the blend of tradition and innovation.

10. In 2022, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra estimated a grand total of ₹1,800 crore for the construction. Notably, according to a PTI report from October last year, between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023, ₹900 crore had already been spent on this monumental endeavor.

The Ayodhya Ram Mandir, with its architectural marvel, cultural significance, and meticulous construction, stands as a symbol of devotion and timeless craftsmanship.

ALSO READ: What is inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Invitation Card? Here's what we know