What is inside the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Invitation Card? Here's what we know

The much-awaited inauguration of the Ram Mandir is slated for January 22, a historic event that will be witnessed by thousands of devotees. In observance of this important Hindu occasion, the ceremony has led to the declaration of a public holiday or half day by several states or federal governments.

Situated in Ayodhya, which is thought to be the birthplace of Lord Ram, the Ram Mandir has long been a symbol of respect and adoration. The temple's magnificence, which is embellished with exquisite carvings and architectural wonders, honors the ageless ideals and values found in the epic Ramayana.

While Ayodhya prepares for the consecration event, invitations are sent to dignitaries around the country. The first peek at the card has swept the internet.

What is inside the Ram Mandir invitation card?

The invitation cards include a beautiful picture of Ram Lalla and the Ram Mandir. The words "Ayodhya" and "Shree Ram Dham" are printed below this picture in large type, along with the Hindi phrase Invitation Extraordinaire or Apoorva Anadik Nimantran.

The cards also bear the date and further information regarding the pran pratistha ritual. The card specifies Monday, January 22, 2024, as the consecration ceremony date and 12:20 PM as the "shubh muhurt" (auspicious time) for the "Pran Pratishtha."

The remaining pages of the card contain a thorough history of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and those who contributed to it. The ceremonial card also cites the presence of the Prime Minister, Bharat, Narendra Modi, RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the temple trust's president, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

Invitees

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP stalwarts LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav have all been invited to the Ram Mandir inauguration. Invitations were also given to Congress officials, including President Mallikarjun Kharge and Sonia Gandhi, who declined to attend.

