Ayodhya Ram Mandir Inauguration: Is it a National Holiday on January 22nd?

As the historic moment approaches with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22, 2024, the central government of India has taken another major step by adding to the celebration of the establishment of the grand Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Ram. According to recent announcements, all central government offices will observe a half-day holiday on January 22, allowing employees to partake in the celebrations.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized that this decision acknowledges the overwhelming sentiments surrounding the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The question lingers: Is January 22nd, 2024, poised to become a national holiday?

Central offices in India get a half day's leave in the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration

The anticipation surrounding the Ram Temple's consecration has prompted the central government to declare a half-day holiday for all its offices on January 22. In a move to honor the significance of the Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha, the decision aims to allow employees across India to participate in the celebrations. The order issued to all central government ministries and departments explicitly states the closure until 1430 hours on January 22, 2024.

The notice issued by the central government read as follows, "The Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya will be celebrated on 22nd January 2024 across India. To enable employees to participate in the celebrations, it has been decided that all central government offices, central institutions and central industrial establishments throughout India will be closed for half a day till 1430 hours on 22nd January 2024."

The Bar Council of India has even appealed to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, requesting a national holiday on this momentous day. The move underlines the cultural, religious, and historical importance attached to the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The chairman of the Bar Council of India, Manan Kumar Mishra, wrote as follows in the letter, "As you are aware, the inauguration of the Shri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, 2024. This event holds immense religious, historical, and cultural significance for millions of people across the country, marking the realization of a long-awaited dream and the culmination of legal proceedings that have been pivotal in defining the nation's structure."

Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration schedule: A week of festivities

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya Ram Mandir is not just a one-day affair; it unfolds over seven days, with formal pre-Praan Pratishtha rituals taking place from January 16 to 21. The grand culmination on January 22 will witness the pran-pratishtha ceremony itself at 12:30 pm, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and various dignitaries. Rituals leading up to this day include 'Jaladhivas,' cleansing the idol of Lord Ram, and other sacred ceremonies like Ganesh Pujan and Varun Pujan. Over 8,000 guests are expected on the consecration day, marking it as a monumental event in the nation's history, as retrieved via The Economic Times .

While Doordarshan plans to broadcast the ceremony in 4K quality on DD News and DD National channels, other broadcasters will receive the feed through a YouTube link. The following day, January 23, will witness the broadcast of the Aarti and the Opening of Shree Ram Temple. The country is preparing for the influx of devotees, with special attention given to cleanliness drives ahead of the significant Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

In the wake of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration, the fervor and anticipation are palpable. The decision to declare a half-day holiday for central government offices on January 22 echoes the sentiments of millions, marking the day not just as a religious ceremony but as a shared celebration of India's rich cultural heritage.

