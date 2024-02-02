Zomato's Hilarious Response To Cake Mishap: Here's How Netizens React

In the realm of online food delivery, Zomato has carved a niche not only for its swift services but also for its engaging and humorous interactions with customers. Recently, a tweet surfaced where a Zomato user, Gaurav, made an unusual yet uproarious request: an appeal to extend the 'word limit' for cooking instructions.

Gaurav's plea stemmed from a cake order gone awry. In a tweet addressed to Zomato, he shared a screenshot of his order instructions and a snapshot of the cake he received. The cake topper, adorned with a 'Happy Birthday' message, left everyone in splits with the unexpected addition of 'Isha possib'. Amused by the mishap, Gaurav humorously implored, "Please increase the word limit."

Zomato's witty response

Zomato, renowned for its quick-witted social media presence, didn't disappoint this time either. Instead of a generic reply, they embraced the humor. The ensuing banter between the user and the food delivery giant quickly gained traction, accumulating over 1.1 lakh views and nearly 5,700 likes within a few hours.

As the tweet circulated, users on the platform chimed in with their own amusing comments. Some joked about taking client briefs too seriously, while others pondered the mysterious absence of quotes in ‘ISHA.’ The post triggered a cascade of laughter, with many sharing similar experiences and expressing amusement with hearty laughter emojis.

Advertisement

Déjà Vu: A cake chronicles

This incident bears a striking resemblance to a viral video where a woman shared her Zomato cake order mishap. Ordering a birthday cake for her brother with a specific message and opting not to receive cutlery, she was met with a surprise; the cake arrived with "Happy birthday Himansu, Don’t send cutlery" scripted on it.

In the world of Zomato mishaps, these instances serve as a reminder that sometimes, laughter is the sweetest topping on the cake, even when it's not the one you ordered!

ALSO READ: State of Play 2024: Silent Hill 2 remake unveils new trailer; Do we have a release date?