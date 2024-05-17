NWS issues storm and tornado alert as Texas experiences severe weather conditions

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning, severe storms, and tonado for many regions in Texas.

By Marita Pinto
Published on May 17, 2024
Image courtesy: National Weather Service
Image courtesy: National Weather Service

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch for several areas of Texas, indicating that the state is still experiencing severe weather. Storms capable of producing hail of one inch or more or wind gusts greater than 58 mph are classified as severe thunderstorms by the NWS. In addition, storms can bring lightning, flash flooding, and hazardous tornadoes.

Which areas will be affected by storms in Texas

According to the NWS, there is a high danger (Level 4 of 4) of significant rain for areas of East Texas. It is also anticipated that the intense rainfall will result in flash flooding. As a result, there is also a flood watch and warning in effect for a portion of the state. 



According to the NWS, the following Texas regions are under a severe storm watch: Andrews, Borden, TX; Crane, TX; Culberson, TX; Dawson, TX; Ector, TX; Gaines, TX; Glasscock, TX; Howard, TX; Loving, TX; Martin, TX; Midland, TX; Mitchell, TX; Reagan, TX; Reeves, TX; Scurry, TX; Upton, TX; Ward, TX, and Winkler, TX.

It is recommended that you relocate to a safe area during a strong storm. Avoid areas with windows or doors that have glass panels on them as they may be damaged by wind or hail. Taking your pets with you is also advisable if you decide to seek safety.

About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

