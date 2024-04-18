Antarctica's Mount Erebus Releases USD 6,000 Worth of Gold Dust Per Day

In the city of Antarctica, Mount Erebus contains a secret as valuable as gold. According to a report by IFL Science, this active volcano releases tiny amounts of gold into the Antarctic atmosphere every day. You will be amazed to know how much this gold is worth at present.

The hidden wealth in Erebus

There are only two active volcanoes among Antarctica’s huge ice-covered landscapes and Mount Erebus has got one unique feature: it explosively emits gas pockets laden with crystalline gold.

Scientists have estimated some 80 grams of this rare metal being released daily which upon calculation would be worth about $6000.

It is astonishing to know that traces of dust from the golden emissions reach up to 621 miles away from the top of Erebus Volcano at a height of 12,448 feet above sea level.

Eruptions: More than just gold

However, there is more to Erebus than just its numerous gold deposits. NASA Earth Observatory reveals that it regularly sends out jets of steam and gas usually accompanied by rocks being blown out, popularly called bombs or pumice stones. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

These volcanic emissions are characteristic of strombolian eruptions, which show a mild eruptive activity. However, this natural phenomenon has no relation with an Italian food named after it regardless of its forceful nature.

In fact, Conor Bacon (Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in New York) highlighted the ongoing nature of eruptive activity on Mount Erebus in 1972. A special feature about this volcano is that there is a summit crater containing liquid lava; i.e., molten material resides within this structure’s top layer.

Advertisement

Secrets within Antarctica's volcanoes

However; much could be known by observing for decades, much still remains unknown regarding the volcanic landscape across Antarctica. Environmental conditions are very harsh while difficult access to this remote location makes field investigations challenging.

There exist no extensive surveillance systems on Mount Etna and other volcanoes such as Deception Islands which consist mainly of small numbers of seismographs monitoring potential volcanic unrest.

Conducting thorough research poses challenges due to the logistical barriers present in Antarctica, in contrast to the more easily accessible volcanic regions across the globe.

Despite tremendous efforts by scientists to uncover mysteries about volcanoes, Mount Erebus still continues releasing gold like money from heaven, a clear sign that it is one of those places on earth still dominated by nature and its secrets.

ALSO READ: Google Photos may soon get a feature to reduce clutter; know more HERE