Antarctica's Golden Volcano Mount Erebus Releases USD 6,000 Worth of Gold Dust Per Day; KNOW More About This Natural Phenomena

Explore Antarctica's golden volcano, Mount Erebus, and how it is emitting valuable gold daily. Find out the truth behind these mysteries and unique volcanic activity in the icy wilderness.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Apr 18, 2024  |  04:12 PM IST |  2.7K
Antarctica's Mount Erebus Releases USD 6,000 Worth of Gold Dust Per Day
Mount Erebus releases $6,000 worth golden dust (PC: Antzkiwi Twitter)
Key Highlight
  • Mount Erebus in Antarctica expels around 80 grams of gold daily, valued at $6,000
  • Besides gold, the volcano emits gas, steam, and occasional rock fragments

In the city of Antarctica, Mount Erebus contains a secret as valuable as gold. According to a report by IFL Science, this active volcano releases tiny amounts of gold into the Antarctic atmosphere every day. You will be amazed to know how much this gold is worth at present.

The hidden wealth in Erebus

There are only two active volcanoes among Antarctica’s huge ice-covered landscapes and Mount Erebus has got one unique feature: it explosively emits gas pockets laden with crystalline gold. 

Scientists have estimated some 80 grams of this rare metal being released daily which upon calculation would be worth about $6000.

It is astonishing to know that traces of dust from the golden emissions reach up to 621 miles away from the top of Erebus Volcano at a height of 12,448 feet above sea level.

Mount Erebus releases $6,000 worth golden dust (PC: Rainmaker Twitter)

Eruptions: More than just gold

However, there is more to Erebus than just its numerous gold deposits. NASA Earth Observatory reveals that it regularly sends out jets of steam and gas usually accompanied by rocks being blown out, popularly called bombs or pumice stones.

These volcanic emissions are characteristic of strombolian eruptions, which show a mild eruptive activity. However, this natural phenomenon has no relation with an Italian food named after it regardless of its forceful nature. 

In fact, Conor Bacon (Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory at Columbia University in New York) highlighted the ongoing nature of eruptive activity on Mount Erebus in 1972. A special feature about this volcano is that there is a summit crater containing liquid lava; i.e., molten material resides within this structure’s top layer. 

Mount Erebus releases $6,000 worth golden dust (PC: i_ameztoy Twitter)

Secrets within Antarctica's volcanoes

However; much could be known by observing for decades, much still remains unknown regarding the volcanic landscape across Antarctica. Environmental conditions are very harsh while difficult access to this remote location makes field investigations challenging. 

There exist no extensive surveillance systems on Mount Etna and other volcanoes such as Deception Islands which consist mainly of small numbers of seismographs monitoring potential volcanic unrest.

Conducting thorough research poses challenges due to the logistical barriers present in Antarctica, in contrast to the more easily accessible volcanic regions across the globe.

Despite tremendous efforts by scientists to uncover mysteries about volcanoes, Mount Erebus still continues releasing gold like money from heaven, a clear sign that it is one of those places on earth still dominated by nature and its secrets.

FAQ

How much gold does Mount Erebus emit daily?
Mount Erebus expels approximately 80 grams of gold daily, worth around $6,000.
What other volcanic emissions does Erebus produce?
Besides gold, the volcano emits gas, steam, and occasional rock fragments through strombolian eruptions.
