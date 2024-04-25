Athens under 'apocalyptic' orange skies as Sahara dust storm hits; Deets here

The skies over Athens have turned eerie orange as a Sahara dust storm sweeps across the Mediterranean Sea. The city's iconic landmarks, including the Acropolis, became engulfed in dust clouds carried by strong southerly winds from North Africa as per Sky News.

Witnesses describe 'weirdest sky'

The surreal scene was captured in videos shared on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), and many described it as the "weirdest sky" they had ever seen. One resident posted footage of their windshield covered in sand, while another described the atmosphere as something out of an apocalyptic film.

Meanwhile, in eastern Libya, the skies were similarly surreal, with a deep red haze enveloping the landscape and resembling the surface of Mars. The unusual phenomenon piqued the interest and concern of both residents and observers.

The arrival of the dust storm coincided with unusually high temperatures, exacerbating wildfire risks throughout Greece. The country's fire service reported 25 wildfires breaking out within 24 hours, all fueled by strong southerly winds.

Climate challenges loom

With temperatures soaring, parts of southern Crete experienced highs exceeding 30°C, which is 20°C higher than in northern Greece. The early onset of wildfires raised concerns about a difficult season ahead for firefighters, which was made worse by persistent drought conditions and high spring temperatures.

Despite the alarming scenes and increased wildfire risks, authorities were able to quickly contain the blazes, with no significant damage or injuries reported. Three people were arrested on the Aegean Sea resort island of Paros on suspicion of accidentally starting a scrub fire.

Efforts to mitigate the impact of wildfires remain a top priority for Greece, particularly after last year's record-breaking blaze, which was the largest wildfire in the European Union in more than two decades.

Skies forecasted to clear

As the dust storm dissipates and winds shift direction, meteorologists predict clearer skies for Athens and other affected areas. Temperatures are expected to drop as the dust settles, providing relief from the recent heatwave.

The strange event makes us consider how weather patterns around the world are linked and why it is critical to be prepared for extreme situations caused by climate change.

