Chinese teen diagnosed with 'love brain' after calling boyfriend 100 times daily; garners massive online attention

An 18-year-old girl from Sichuan province, China, has made headlines after being diagnosed with "love brain" by doctors. The young woman, Xiaoyu, gained a lot of attention for her obsessive behavior toward her boyfriend, which included calling him over 100 times per day, as per the South China Morning Post.

Obsessive behavior of teenager leads to 'Love brain' diagnosis

Xiaoyu's troubling behavior reportedly began during her first year of university, when she started a romantic relationship with her boyfriend. However, what appeared to be typical teenage infatuation quickly turned into a situation in which Xiaoyu became overly reliant on her partner, demanding constant attention and reassurance about his location.

According to Dr. Du Na of The Fourth People's Hospital in Chengdu, Xiaoyu's boyfriend began to feel suffocated by her constant need for contact. She not only bombarded him with messages all day and night but also expected immediate responses, causing distress for both parties involved.

The incident that went viral

In a disturbing video, Xiaoyu is seen repeatedly attempting to connect with her boyfriend via WeChat while insisting that he turn on his camera. Despite his lack of response, she repeatedly initiates video calls that go unanswered. On one occasion, Xiaoyu's frustration boiled over when her boyfriend ignored over 100 of her calls in a single day, prompting her to engage in destructive behavior at home.

The situation became so serious that Xiaoyu's boyfriend felt compelled to call the police. By the time the police arrived, Xiaoyu was on the verge of suicide, threatening to jump from a balcony in despair.

Diagnosis and online reaction

Following the distressing ordeal, Xiaoyu was admitted to a hospital and diagnosed with borderline personality disorder, also known as "love brain." Dr. Du Na explained that this condition is frequently associated with other mental health issues such as anxiety, depression, and bipolar disorder.

While the exact cause of Xiaoyu's illness was unknown, Dr. Du speculated that her tumultuous relationship with her parents during childhood may have contributed to her condition. Furthermore, she stated that people with milder symptoms may be able to recover with self-management techniques, whereas those with more severe cases will need professional medical attention.

The story of Xiaoyu's situation sparked a strong online reaction, with over 84,000 comments on Douyin, a popular Chinese social media platform. Some observers sympathized with Xiaoyu, while others described her behavior as controlling. One user wrote, “Isn’t she just a control freak?”

The term "love brain" has sparked debate among netizens, with some questioning whether they experience similar tendencies in their own relationships as another user wrote, “I wonder if I have a love brain? I feel like I act like her.”

