Australian billionaire Clive Palmer revives Titanic II plans; find out when it will set sail

It's been nearly a decade since Clive Palmer first mentioned building the Titanic II. Back in 2014, he sparked interest in creating a new version of the ship. However, the project was halted in 2015.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Mar 14, 2024  |  05:59 PM IST |  3K
Image Courtesy: Wikipedia
Key Highlight
  • Clive Palmer has reignited plans for Titanic II, a project first announced almost a decade ago
  • Palmer envisions Titanic II as symbol of love and unity, drawing inspiration from the romantic film

Clive Palmer, a mining billionaire, is reviving his ambitious Titanic II project. He promises that the new ship will be even more extravagant and luxurious than the original, as per a report by the Guardian. Palmer recently unveiled detailed plans for the ship at a major event at Sydney's iconic Opera House.  

But there's a catch: he still hasn't decided where to build it or where the money will come from. So, while the plans appear impressive, there are still many challenges to overcome before this dream becomes a reality.  

Reviving a decade-old dream 

Clive Palmer first discussed the building of the Titanic II nearly ten years ago. He piqued everyone's interest in 2014 when he announced plans to create a new version of the iconic ship. But things did not go as smoothly as expected. After some issues and disagreements over finances, the entire project was put on hold in 2015. 

It has not been easy to build the Titanic II. Clive Palmer has also been preoccupied with other matters, such as political activism and legal issues. All of this has taken time and money away from the ship project. And then, just as things were about to get back on track, COVID-19 arrived and made matters even more difficult. So far, the Titanic II has had a rough ride. 

A renewed commitment 

Despite previous setbacks, Clive Palmer remains committed to making Titanic II a reality. He's feeling even more determined now, and he says he has more money to do it. Palmer said, “It’s a lot more fun to do the Titanic than it is to sit at home and count my money.” He says he'll do everything he can to expedite the process and hopes to begin building the ship in early 2025.

Clive Palmer does not simply want to replicate the old Titanic. He is inspired by the movie's love story and wants the new ship to represent love and togetherness. He hopes that by building Titanic II, he will be able to evoke memories of the past and restore feelings of peace and friendship to everyone who hears about it.

Everyone is waiting to see if Clive Palmer will be successful in his second attempt to build the Titanic II. “The Titanic [II] we hope can act as a catalyst to reinvigorate some of those values that we’ve got, which will hopefully lead to peace,” Palmer said. People are now eager to see if the new ship will be as legendary as the previous one and inspire future generations.

ALSO READ: Who is Wesley Burris? 1945 nuclear bomb test victim says he does not have ill-feelings towards Oppenheimer's Oscars success

Know more about Clive Palmer:

Why is Clive Palmer reviving Titanic II plans?
Clive Palmer has revived Titanic II plans after facing setbacks and delays in previous attempts. He aims to fulfill his vision of constructing a replica of the historic ship.
When is Titanic II expected to set sail?
While specific dates have fluctuated, Clive Palmer aims to start construction on Titanic II as early as 2025, with the goal of eventually setting sail in the future.
